Australia’s Steve O’Keefe appeals succesfully to boot Pakistan’s Asad Shafiq. PHOTO: REUTERS/David Gray
SYDNEY: Steve O’Keefe’s hopes of fasten a Australian slow-bowling conflict in a four-Test array in India from subsequent month have been increased after a left-arm spinner was cold from a residue of a Big Bash League (BBL) to ready for a tour.
The 32-year-old returned home harmed after personification his third Test in Sri Lanka final Jul and was usually removed to a inhabitant organisation for final week’s final Test of a home summer opposite Pakistan.
O’Keefe had been named in a Sydney Sixers patrol to make his lapse to BBL movement in Monday’s compare opposite a Melbourne Renegades during a Sydney Cricket Ground before Cricket Australia (CA) pulled him out. He will now concentration on a five-day format and will be partial of a organisation of players travelling to Dubai for a training stay forward of a India tour.
“Post a Sri Lanka debate final year we have been in talks with Cricket New South Wales and Steve [O’Keefe] on a best approach for him to ready for a debate of India,” pronounced CA organisation opening trainer Pat Howard.
“After his new injuries, that have caused him to skip Sheffield Shield matches this season, he has had a lot reduction red round compare use than other players that are expected to debate India and it is critical he gets as most bowling in a format he is going to play.
“His concentration will now be on class and futures joining cricket before expected being one of a initial players to skip for Dubai in late January.”
Big Bash League: Sydney Sixers frisk to win in opening match
O’Keefe was considerable on his Australia return, posting compare total of 4 for 103 during a hosts’ third Test win opposite Pakistan in Sydney.
Australia have not won a Test array in India given 2004 and were blanked on their prior outing to a subcontinent’s spin-friendly conditions in Sri Lanka final year.
