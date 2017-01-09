Monday , 9 January 2017
Ghana boss faces cheer over piracy in initial speech

Ghana boss faces cheer over piracy in initial speech
Ghana's President elect Nana Akufo-Addo speaks during his swearing-in rite during Independence Square in Accra, Ghana Jan 7, 2017. PHOTO:REUTERSGhana's President elect Nana Akufo-Addo speaks during his swearing-in rite during Independence Square in Accra, Ghana Jan 7, 2017. PHOTO:REUTERS

ACCRA: Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo came underneath glow on Sunday when it emerged that his initial residence plagiarized quotes from speeches by US presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

The cheer on amicable and inhabitant media over Saturday’s debate took a gleam off a impulse of delight for a former antithesis leader, who won a convincing feat in Dec after twice losing battles for a presidency.

The trip is annoying in partial since Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) prides itself on a veteran cunning of a leadership.

Plagiarism quarrel tarnishes Melania Trump’s initial residence to a American public

The celebration has summarized policies directed during formulating jobs, fighting poverty, compelling business and restoring Ghana to a standing as one of Africa’s many energetic economies.

“It’s a arise adult call that there’s been a transition from personality of a antithesis to a presidency and I’m certain he (Akufo-Addo) will be some-more clever in future,” pollster and author Ben Ephson told Reuters, adding that any domestic repairs is doubtful to be lasting.

Many commentators had praised a statesman-like inlet of a debate of about 26 minutes, delivered to an assembly of dignitaries and unfamiliar leaders moments after Akufo-Addo took a promise of office.

The Director of Communications for a presidency, Eugene Arhin, apologized for a errors on Facebook, job it a “complete slip and never deliberate”. He remarkable that a debate contained 4 rightly attributed quotations.

Other NPP leaders tighten to Akufo-Addo declined to critique on how a errors occurred.

Fruit extract attempt turns green for Ghana’s statute party

The critique focused on dual sentences in Akufo-Addo’s speech.

“I ask we to be citizens, adults not spectators, adults not subjects, obliged adults building your communities and a nation,” he said.

“Though a hurdles are fearsome, so are a strengths. Ghanaians have ever been a restless, questing, carefree people and we contingency move to a charge currently a prophesy and will of those who came before us.”

The initial line roughly matches one from Bush’s initial residence in 2001, while a second mirrors Clinton’s initial debate in 1993 with usually a nation name changed.

