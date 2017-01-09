“Launch relocating due to high winds and rains during Vandenberg. Other operation conflicts this week formula in subsequent accessible launch date being Jan 14th,” SpaceX pronounced on Twitter.
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket exploded Sep 1 in Cape Canaveral, destroying a satellite that Facebook designed to use to lamp high-speed internet to Africa. That noted a reversal for a association and a owner Elon Musk, who wants to change a launch attention by creation rocket components reusable.
That collision — a second of a kind given SpaceX was founded in 2002 — came only over a year after a Falcon 9 rocket unsuccessful after liftoff on Jun 28, 2015, destroying a Dragon load plug firm for a International Space Station. Before that, SpaceX had logged 18 successful launches of a Falcon 9 — including 6 of 12 designed supply missions to a ISS carried out as partial of a $1.6 billion agreement with NASA.
Weather delays resumption of SpaceX’s rocket launches
Bad continue has deferred SpaceX’s devise to resume flights of a Falcon 9 rocket until during slightest Jan 14, a California-based private space organisation pronounced Sunday.
SpaceX had designed a launch on Monday of 10 Iridium NEXT communications satellites from a Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
SpaceX aiming to lapse to moody subsequent month: CEO Musk
SpaceX set to launch again Monday
SpaceX had hoped to resume Falcon 9 flights as early as November, afterwards in mid-December, before pulling a date to January.
