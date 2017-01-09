Barcelona ‘obliged’ to follow down Real Madrid, says Suarez

Barcelona’s Luis Suarez during a compare opposite Villarreal during El Madrigal track on Jan 8, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
MADRID: Barcelona striker Luis Suarez insists a Catalans are “obliged” to follow down Real Madrid during a tip of La Liga, notwithstanding losing some-more belligerent on a European champions in a 1-1 pull during Villarreal on Sunday.
Even a fanciful final notation Lionel Messi free-kick couldn’t forestall Barca descending 5 points behind Madrid, who also have a diversion in hand, after Nicola Sansone had put Villarreal in front usually after half-time.
The pull capped a bad lapse to movement in a new year for Barca after losing a initial leg of their Copa del Rey final 16 tie during Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.
“We are wakeful that we are Barcelona and we are thankful to quarrel for all a titles,” Suarez told Spanish TV hire Movistar.
Barca horde Bilbao in a lapse leg on Wednesday anticipating to equivocate a initial Cup exit to anyone other than Madrid given 2008.
“What matters now is a Cup diversion on Wednesday,” pronounced Suarez. “We have to go out from a initial notation to win a diversion and qualify.”
Suarez had an scarcely still night in front of idea as many of Barca’s opportunities fell a approach of his strike partners Neymar and Messi.
“They have shown all deteriorate that they are really formidable to play opposite during home. We had a chances in a second-half, yet we couldn’t take them until Leo’s goal,” pronounced Suarez. “We’ve let dual points get away, yet we usually have to keep operative hard.”
“There is still half a deteriorate to go and we am certain we will have a possibility to quarrel for a league,” he said. “The usually possibility we will have to quarrel for a title, though, is by removing behind to winning soon. To keep personification like this yet with a opposite result.”
Off a field, rumours emanating from Croatia claimed on Sunday that Barca midfielder Ivan Rakitic could be on his approach to Manchester City after being left out of Enrique’s squad.
However, Barca vice-president Jordi Mestre pronounced a Croatian was “loved” during a Camp Nou and that negotiations were ongoing to extend his agreement over 2019.
“We are negotiating Rakitic’s renewal,” Mestre told Movistar. “We adore Rakitic as a actor and as a person. At a impulse he has a agreement and is a Barca player.”
Barcelona ‘obliged’ to follow down Real Madrid, says Suarez
Barcelona’s Luis Suarez during a compare opposite Villarreal during El Madrigal track on Jan 8, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
MADRID: Barcelona striker Luis Suarez insists a Catalans are “obliged” to follow down Real Madrid during a tip of La Liga, notwithstanding losing some-more belligerent on a European champions in a 1-1 pull during Villarreal on Sunday.
Even a fanciful final notation Lionel Messi free-kick couldn’t forestall Barca descending 5 points behind Madrid, who also have a diversion in hand, after Nicola Sansone had put Villarreal in front usually after half-time.
The pull capped a bad lapse to movement in a new year for Barca after losing a initial leg of their Copa del Rey final 16 tie during Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.
“We are wakeful that we are Barcelona and we are thankful to quarrel for all a titles,” Suarez told Spanish TV hire Movistar.
Real face Granada, Barca adult opposite Villareal as La Liga returns
Barca horde Bilbao in a lapse leg on Wednesday anticipating to equivocate a initial Cup exit to anyone other than Madrid given 2008.
“What matters now is a Cup diversion on Wednesday,” pronounced Suarez. “We have to go out from a initial notation to win a diversion and qualify.”
Suarez had an scarcely still night in front of idea as many of Barca’s opportunities fell a approach of his strike partners Neymar and Messi.
“They have shown all deteriorate that they are really formidable to play opposite during home. We had a chances in a second-half, yet we couldn’t take them until Leo’s goal,” pronounced Suarez. “We’ve let dual points get away, yet we usually have to keep operative hard.”
Ronaldo on aim as Real equal Barca’s Spanish record
Barca trainer Luis Enrique believed his side had finished adequate to win a diversion notwithstanding a informed miss of slicing corner adult front and infirmity during a behind this season.
“Without doubt we consider we deserved to win a game,” he said.
“We played well. We are not on a many certain run and we have to do some-more to win these form of games, yet we have no critique for my players.
“They played a finish diversion and we deserved a 3 points.”
And with still over half a joining deteriorate to go, Enrique insisted Barca still have time to follow down Madrid.
Barcelona start 2017 with defeat
“There is still half a deteriorate to go and we am certain we will have a possibility to quarrel for a league,” he said. “The usually possibility we will have to quarrel for a title, though, is by removing behind to winning soon. To keep personification like this yet with a opposite result.”
Off a field, rumours emanating from Croatia claimed on Sunday that Barca midfielder Ivan Rakitic could be on his approach to Manchester City after being left out of Enrique’s squad.
However, Barca vice-president Jordi Mestre pronounced a Croatian was “loved” during a Camp Nou and that negotiations were ongoing to extend his agreement over 2019.
“We are negotiating Rakitic’s renewal,” Mestre told Movistar. “We adore Rakitic as a actor and as a person. At a impulse he has a agreement and is a Barca player.”
About Daily Heights
Related posts
3 killed in conflict on army stay ...
January 9, 2017
Winter closure: Lowari Tunnel to be open ...
January 9, 2017
Panamagate hearing: Make-or-break day for PTI in ...
January 9, 2017
Tableeghi Jamat gathering: Govt indicted of denying ...
January 9, 2017