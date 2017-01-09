Monday , 9 January 2017
3 killed in conflict on army stay in Indian-held Kashmir

3 killed in conflict on army stay in Indian-held Kashmir
SRINAGAR: Several unclear group pounded a stay housing highway construction workers in a Indian-held Kashmir on Monday, murdering 3 laborers before fleeing, pronounced military in a excitable segment nearby a limit with Pakistan.

Two or 3 gunmen launched a raid on a General Reserve Engineer Force stay in Jourian, tighten to India’s doubtful limit with Pakistan, after midnight, a military central from Jourian told Reuters by telephone.

The army had given cordoned off a stay and launched a hunt for a gunmen, pronounced a official, who asked not to be identified given he was not certified to pronounce to a media.

The Himalayan segment of Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan given 1947 and lies during a heart of tensions between a nuclear-armed neighbors, both of that explain Kashmir in a entirety.

‘EU endangered over rights violations in assigned Kashmir’

India has been fighting a simmering rebellion opposite a order there given a late 1980s, and accuses Pakistan of ancillary militants.

Pakistan denies this and says it usually provides dignified support to a Muslim-majority Kashmiri race indignant with Indian rule.

Violence has risen given an conflict on an Indian army bottom in Sep killed 19 soldiers. India pronounced it had responded by promulgation infantry opposite a heavily militaries limit to strike belligerent camps.

According to a South Asia Terrorism Portal, that marks violence, 267 people were killed in Indian-held Kashmir final year, a top genocide fee given 2010.

