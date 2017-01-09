Monday , 9 January 2017
British unfamiliar minister, Boris Johnson arrives in US to accommodate Trump advisers

Boris Johnson. PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON DC: Britain’s unfamiliar apportion Boris Johnson has arrived in a United States to accommodate tighten advisers to President-elect Donald Trump and comparison Congressional leaders to plead ties between a countries.

Last June’s opinion to leave a European Union has left Britain confronting some of a many difficult negotiations given World War Two, with a nation penetrating to lower ties with a United States and other nations to uncover that Brexit will not lessen a station in a world.

Johnson’s visit, that was not flagged in advance, is partial of Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan to urge family with Trump’s group after a president-elect raw a supervision by observant that outspoken anti-EU supporter Nigel Farage would be a good choice for Britain’s envoy to Washington.

Boris Johnson in Saudi Arabia says fairness important, stresses friendship

May’s dual many comparison aides done a tip outing to a United States final month.

“Following a successful assembly final month between a Prime Minister’s chiefs of staff and President-elect Donald Trump’s team, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is endeavour a brief revisit to a U.S. for meetings with tighten advisers to a president-elect and comparison Congressional leaders,” a orator for Britain’s unfamiliar method pronounced in a matter on Sunday.

“The discussions will be focused on UK-US family and other unfamiliar process matters.”

Pakistan full of untapped potential, says Boris Johnson

May had told Sky News progressing in a day that she was certain that Britain and a United States would build on their tighten ties and that their “special relationship” would continue notwithstanding describing some of his comments about women as “unacceptable”.

