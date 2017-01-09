WASHINGTON DC: Britain’s unfamiliar apportion Boris Johnson has arrived in a United States to accommodate tighten advisers to President-elect Donald Trump and comparison Congressional leaders to plead ties between a countries.
Last June’s opinion to leave a European Union has left Britain confronting some of a many difficult negotiations given World War Two, with a nation penetrating to lower ties with a United States and other nations to uncover that Brexit will not lessen a station in a world.
Johnson’s visit, that was not flagged in advance, is partial of Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan to urge family with Trump’s group after a president-elect raw a supervision by observant that outspoken anti-EU supporter Nigel Farage would be a good choice for Britain’s envoy to Washington.
May’s dual many comparison aides done a tip outing to a United States final month.
“Following a successful assembly final month between a Prime Minister’s chiefs of staff and President-elect Donald Trump’s team, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is endeavour a brief revisit to a U.S. for meetings with tighten advisers to a president-elect and comparison Congressional leaders,” a orator for Britain’s unfamiliar method pronounced in a matter on Sunday.
I demeanour really most brazen to assembly Prime Minister Theresa May in Washington in a Spring. Britain, a longtime U.S. ally, is really special!
May had told Sky News progressing in a day that she was certain that Britain and a United States would build on their tighten ties and that their “special relationship” would continue notwithstanding describing some of his comments about women as “unacceptable”.
“The discussions will be focused on UK-US family and other unfamiliar process matters.”
