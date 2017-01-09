Monday , 9 January 2017
Missing youthful lassie recovered from Islamabad

Missing youthful lassie recovered from Islamabad
10-year-old Tayyaba. PHOTO: FILE

ISLAMABAD: Police have finally recovered a child plant of ‘torture and abuse’ who had left blank from a women’s preserve after her ‘parents’ had pardoned her purported tormentors.

“Tayyaba, 10, and a male and a lady who explain to be her relatives are in a custody,” a military officer reliable to The Express Tribune on Sunday. “We will examine a box and contention a news in a court.”

The youthful housemaid was employed by Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan in Islamabad. The decider and his wife, Maheen Zafar, were indicted of gripping a lady in prejudicial confinement, blazing her palm over a blank broom, violence her with a ladle, detaining her in a storeroom, and melancholy her with even worse.

Authorities placed a lady into a women’s shelter, though on Tuesday a maid’s ‘father’ told authorities he forgave a decider and his mom and that his daughter’s story was untrue, so no charges were brought forward.

The girl’s relatives were afterwards reported to have taken her from a women’s preserve and left with her.

The Supreme Court took suo motu notice of a incident, overruled a ‘pardon’ postulated to a decider and his wife, and destined a police  to benefaction a lady in a justice on Wednesday.

Though a military didn’t mention accurately from where a child and her relatives were recovered from, a source pronounced they were taken into control from a suburbs of a capital.

Police contend a relatives and dual other women claiming to be a maid’s mom will bear DNA tests to determine their claim.  The interior ministry, meanwhile, also reliable a girl’s recovery.

Following Friday’s orders of a Supreme Court, DIG-Operations Kashif Alam constituted ‘specialised’ teams to redeem a child and her parents.

The military pronounced mixed raids had been conducted and several houses searched in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Jaranwala, before a child was found on Sunday evening.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 9th, 2017.

 

