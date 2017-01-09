At slightest 13 passed in car-van collision

JHELUM/RAWALPINDI: At slightest 13 passengers, including 5 women and 3 children, were killed when a automobile collided with a newcomer outpost travelling in a conflicting instruction nearby Pind Matay Khan on GT Road on Sunday.Another 15 were injured.
Motorway Police spokesperson Raja Aftab Aslam told The Express Tribune that 4 students had hired a Toyota Corolla automobile from Sohawa on Sunday afternoon to transport to Gujjar Khan to attend in a college event.
At around 1 pm, a tyre of a automobile burst, causing it to curve into a approaching trade and hit with a Toyota Hiace van, en track from Gujrat to Rawalpindi.
The passed and harmed were rushed to a Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sohawa for treatment.
Of a injured, 3 minors — dual boys between a ages of dual and 3 years and a lady of around 6 years of age – were shifted to a Children’s Hospital of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad. Doctors there pronounced that one child was fast while dual others had critical conduct injuries.
The remaining were shifted to a District Headquarters Hospital in Rawalpindi.
Doctors during THQ Sohawa identified 7 bodies including those of Haris Waheed, Umar Zahid, Muhammad Aqeel and a motorist of a outpost Muhammad Afzal. However, 6 bodies have not nonetheless been not been identified and have been shifted to a morgue in a THQ.
Investigation group formed
Motorway Police North Zone DIG Abbas Ahsan has shaped a committee, with Motorway SSP Farrukh Rasheed during a head, to examine a pile-up and see either there was any loosening on partial of trade officials heading to a highway accident.
Aslam combined that a Motorway DIG and a SSP had visited a pile-up site and oversaw rescue efforts. (TRANSLATED BY ARSHAD SHAHEEN, WITH ADDITIONAL INPUT FROM ASMA GHANI IN ISLAMABAD)
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 9th, 2017.
