Razer’s three-screened laptop called Project Valerie. PHOTO: facebook.com/razer

The Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2017 brought to us a horde of prototypes with a world’s biggest consumer tech eventuality creation a array of headlines. One headline, however, was not what we were expecting.

After phenomenon dual new gaming prototypes (one of that won dual Best of CES 2017 awards), Razer’s eventuality took a spin towards a bad. The company’s CEO Min-Liang Tan reliable that dual of a judgment products were stolen from a eventuality counter on a final day of a show.

In his Facebook post, Tan wrote: “I’ve only been sensitive that dual of a prototypes were stolen from a counter during CES today,” adding, “We have filed a required reports and are now operative with a uncover government as good as law coercion to residence this issue.”

Details of that products were stolen have not been reliable yet, though Razer’s participation during CES 2017 was dominated by a Chroma projector, called Project Ariana, along with a three-screened laptop going underneath a operative pretension of Project Valerie.

Razer has had identical fortunes before as in 2011, dual initial Blade prototypes were stolen from a RD lab in San Francisco.

Without statute out corporate spying, Tan said, “We provide theft/larceny, and if applicable to this case, industrial espionage, really severely – it is cheating, and intrigue doesn’t lay good with us. Penalties for such crimes are disgusting and anyone who would do this clearly isn’t really smart.”

