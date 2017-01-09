Monday , 9 January 2017
Pakistani male smashes record-breaking series of coconuts with his head

Pakistani male smashes record-breaking series of coconuts with his head
A Pakistani male has set a new record by outstanding 43 coconuts with his conduct in only 60 seconds.

Thirty-year-old Rashid Naseem pronounced he had been scheming for a record try for over 6 months. “It took a lot of preparation. we had to work tough on my strength since violation a coconut by conduct butting can be painful,” pronounced Naseem.

Naseem runs a martial humanities training propagandize in Karachi. “Fresh coconuts are tough to break. So when we started my training and began attack coconuts on my head, we used to get bursting headaches,” he said. “It felt like a dangerous thing to do in a beginning. But with correct training, we was eventually means to strengthen myself adequate to do this.”

This is not a initial time Naseem has damaged a record. Last year, he crushed 210 walnuts with his conduct in one minute. He also claims to be a record hilt for abrasive a top series of splash cans. “I have already attempted 5 Guinness records. But my aim to make 50 annals and make my nation proud,” pronounced Naseem.

This essay creatively seemed on Daily Mail.

