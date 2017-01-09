Thirty-year-old Rashid Naseem pronounced he had been scheming for a record try for over 6 months. “It took a lot of preparation. we had to work tough on my strength since violation a coconut by conduct butting can be painful,” pronounced Naseem.
Naseem runs a martial humanities training propagandize in Karachi. “Fresh coconuts are tough to break. So when we started my training and began attack coconuts on my head, we used to get bursting headaches,” he said. “It felt like a dangerous thing to do in a beginning. But with correct training, we was eventually means to strengthen myself adequate to do this.”
This is not a initial time Naseem has damaged a record. Last year, he crushed 210 walnuts with his conduct in one minute. He also claims to be a record hilt for abrasive a top series of splash cans. “I have already attempted 5 Guinness records. But my aim to make 50 annals and make my nation proud,” pronounced Naseem.
Pakistani male smashes record-breaking series of coconuts with his head
Naseem, who is lerned in martial arts, is graphic outstanding his conduct opposite a coconuts. PHOTO: CARTERS NEWS AGENCY
A Pakistani male has set a new record by outstanding 43 coconuts with his conduct in only 60 seconds.
10 Pakistani women who done us strong unapproachable in 2016
Thirty-year-old Rashid Naseem pronounced he had been scheming for a record try for over 6 months. “It took a lot of preparation. we had to work tough on my strength since violation a coconut by conduct butting can be painful,” pronounced Naseem.
PHOTO: CARTERS NEWS AGENCY
Pakistani lady wins tellurian charitable award
Naseem runs a martial humanities training propagandize in Karachi. “Fresh coconuts are tough to break. So when we started my training and began attack coconuts on my head, we used to get bursting headaches,” he said. “It felt like a dangerous thing to do in a beginning. But with correct training, we was eventually means to strengthen myself adequate to do this.”
PHOTO: CARTER NEWS AGENCY
Pakistani alloy wins prestigious entrepreneurship endowment in London
This is not a initial time Naseem has damaged a record. Last year, he crushed 210 walnuts with his conduct in one minute. He also claims to be a record hilt for abrasive a top series of splash cans. “I have already attempted 5 Guinness records. But my aim to make 50 annals and make my nation proud,” pronounced Naseem.
This essay creatively seemed on Daily Mail.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Tube strike hits millions of Londoners
January 9, 2017
Export industries: Incentive package expected to be ...
January 9, 2017
Bilawal, Zardari win intra-party election
January 9, 2017
‘Size extent on cricket bats won’t tame ...
January 9, 2017