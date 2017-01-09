SUKKUR: One chairman was killed and 30 others were harmed when dual newcomer coaches collided nearby Dari, a few kilometres divided from Ghouspur in district Kashmore-Kandhkot on Monday evening. Two newcomer coaches, one on a approach to Karachi from Peshawar and a other on approach to Peshawar from Karachi, collided conduct on nearby Dari and as a outcome one chairman was killed and 30 others were injured. The killed newcomer was identified as Badshah Khan, while some of a harmed have been identified as Mehran Khan, Shoukat Baloch, Asad Khan, Saira Begum, Ashfaq Ahmed and Khair Khan. The harmed were shifted to Ghouspur and Kandhkot hospitals. The collision was reportedly caused by unenlightened haze in a area.
Calamity: 30 harmed in a highway accident
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 10th, 2017.
