HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced a by-election report for Sindh Assembly’s PS-55 subdivision in Badin district. The chair fell empty after a ECP de-notified Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Bashir Ahmed Halepoto underneath charges of bungle during a internal supervision polls in 2015. According to a schedule, polling will be hold on Feb 19.
Candidates will be released assignment forms from Jan 14 to Jan 16 and a returning officer will scrutinize a possibilities from Jan 17 to Jan 19. The revised list of possibilities will be announced on Jan 28. The ECP has alone told a informal choosing commissioner of Hyderabad, Aijaz Anwar Chohan, as district returning officer and Badin’s district choosing commissioner, Abdul Zubair Khan, as returning officer. The subdivision is expected to see a competition between possibilities of a PPP and former home apportion Zulfiqar Mirza.
Ps-55 seat: By-polls to be hold in Badin on Feb 19
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 10th, 2017.
