Monday , 9 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » In decrease : ICST calls for reconstruction of leather sector  

In decrease : ICST calls for reconstruction of leather sector  

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 9, 2017 In Showbiz 0
In decrease : ICST calls for reconstruction of leather sector  
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Monday voiced regard over descending prolongation and shrinking exports of a leather zone and called for stairs to revitalise it. Leather exports for a year 2015-16 fell by 12.35% on a behind of rising prolongation cost notwithstanding GSP status, pronounced ICST. India and China are grabbing Pakistan’s pity in a general market, that is a means for concern, pronounced ICST Patron Shahid Rasheed Butt. He pronounced that a decrease in a leather zone is also spiteful practice and revenue; hence a supervision should cruise providing incentives to a industry. Energy crisis, augmenting cost of doing business, taxation issues, miss of learned manpower, among other factors is attack this zone hard, combined Butt.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 10th, 2017.

Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Corporate corner: UBL inaugurates new Head Office  
Gas supply: Govt focusing on improving delivery line
In decrease : ICST calls for reconstruction of leather sector  
Funding: French assistance sought for energy projects
Civic issue: Commission calls for reports on H2O representation research on Jan 11
Ps-55 seat: By-polls to be hold in Badin on Feb 19  
Riyadh Metro on lane notwithstanding cuts: builder  
Woes: ‘Agriculture zone not removing attention’  
Calamity: 30 harmed in a highway accident  
Pakistani male smashes record-breaking series of coconuts with his head
Pregnant British male to be initial to give birth in UK
Watching passionate objectification of women creates we sexist: study

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions