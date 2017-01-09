ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Monday voiced regard over descending prolongation and shrinking exports of a leather zone and called for stairs to revitalise it. Leather exports for a year 2015-16 fell by 12.35% on a behind of rising prolongation cost notwithstanding GSP status, pronounced ICST. India and China are grabbing Pakistan’s pity in a general market, that is a means for concern, pronounced ICST Patron Shahid Rasheed Butt. He pronounced that a decrease in a leather zone is also spiteful practice and revenue; hence a supervision should cruise providing incentives to a industry. Energy crisis, augmenting cost of doing business, taxation issues, miss of learned manpower, among other factors is attack this zone hard, combined Butt.
In decrease : ICST calls for reconstruction of leather sector
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Monday voiced regard over descending prolongation and shrinking exports of a leather zone and called for stairs to revitalise it. Leather exports for a year 2015-16 fell by 12.35% on a behind of rising prolongation cost notwithstanding GSP status, pronounced ICST. India and China are grabbing Pakistan’s pity in a general market, that is a means for concern, pronounced ICST Patron Shahid Rasheed Butt. He pronounced that a decrease in a leather zone is also spiteful practice and revenue; hence a supervision should cruise providing incentives to a industry. Energy crisis, augmenting cost of doing business, taxation issues, miss of learned manpower, among other factors is attack this zone hard, combined Butt.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 10th, 2017.
