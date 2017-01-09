Monday , 9 January 2017
Woes: ‘Agriculture zone not removing attention’  

Posted date : January 9, 2017
Woes: ‘Agriculture zone not removing attention’  
ISLAMABAD: The cultivation zone is deliberate a fortitude of a economy though it is not removing a due courtesy given long, pronounced Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) President Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday. Inputs are being augmenting to boost production, that was augmenting cost of doing business while slight continued to revoke share of cultivation in a GDP, he said. Hussain pronounced it was subsequent to unfit to safeguard inhabitant growth while gripping farming growth on a backburner. Reduced prolongation was contributing to misery in a farming areas and widening a cove between abounding and poor. Policies of a supervision continued to pull farmers to cite low cost crops over high value crops, he said, adding that opposite packages announced unsuccessful to grasp a preferred results.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 10th, 2017.

