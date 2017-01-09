ISLAMABAD: The cultivation zone is deliberate a fortitude of a economy though it is not removing a due courtesy given long, pronounced Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) President Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday. Inputs are being augmenting to boost production, that was augmenting cost of doing business while slight continued to revoke share of cultivation in a GDP, he said. Hussain pronounced it was subsequent to unfit to safeguard inhabitant growth while gripping farming growth on a backburner. Reduced prolongation was contributing to misery in a farming areas and widening a cove between abounding and poor. Policies of a supervision continued to pull farmers to cite low cost crops over high value crops, he said, adding that opposite packages announced unsuccessful to grasp a preferred results.
Woes: ‘Agriculture zone not removing attention’
ISLAMABAD: The cultivation zone is deliberate a fortitude of a economy though it is not removing a due courtesy given long, pronounced Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) President Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday. Inputs are being augmenting to boost production, that was augmenting cost of doing business while slight continued to revoke share of cultivation in a GDP, he said. Hussain pronounced it was subsequent to unfit to safeguard inhabitant growth while gripping farming growth on a backburner. Reduced prolongation was contributing to misery in a farming areas and widening a cove between abounding and poor. Policies of a supervision continued to pull farmers to cite low cost crops over high value crops, he said, adding that opposite packages announced unsuccessful to grasp a preferred results.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 10th, 2017.
Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Pregnant British male to be initial to ...
January 9, 2017
After 2011, Razer’s new prototypes again stolen ...
January 9, 2017
Romance is many dangerous: Hrithik Roshan
January 9, 2017
British unfamiliar minister, Boris Johnson arrives in ...
January 9, 2017