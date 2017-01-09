Monday , 9 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Civic issue: Commission calls for reports on H2O representation research on Jan 11

Civic issue: Commission calls for reports on H2O representation research on Jan 11

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 9, 2017 In Sports 0
Civic issue: Commission calls for reports on H2O representation research on Jan 11
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

KARACHI: The legal elect set adult to examine allegations per non-provision of beverage H2O and deteriorating sanitation conditions in a province, called on Monday reports from a Pakistan Council of Research and Water Resources analysing a H2O samples establish a aptness for tellurian consumption.

Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro, who is streamer a exploration elect setup in correspondence of a sequence upheld by a Supreme Court, also extended time for a collection of H2O samples from opposite districts of Sindh in 10 days. On Monday, a elect allocated Suleman Chandio, a late special secretary of a internal supervision department, to support a justice on a issues relating to supply of water, bad sanitation and a impact on a sourroundings in a province.

The elect released Chandio a notice to seem on Jan 12.

Concise statements were filed on interest of a arch secretary, a Clifton Cantonment Board’s arch executive officer, Pakistan Railways local operative Nasir Hameed, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board emissary handling director, handling executive of SITE, and handling executive of a H2O and sanitation authority.

Similarly, obvious statements were also filed by Hyderabad Municipal Corporation commissioner, Karachi Port Trust emissary manager and director-general of a provincial environmental insurance authority.

The elect took their statements on record and copies of a statements were also supposing to a additional attorney-general and additional advocate-general for their replies.

Research officer Dr Ghulam Murtaza, who is also aiding a justice as amicus curiae, pronounced that in correspondence of a commission’s order, a Pakistan Council of Research and Water Resources had collected H2O samples from 5 cities — Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Sukkur and Karachi.

He combined that a H2O samples from a remaining districts will be collected by Jan 11. He requested a elect to concede him during slightest 10 days time to do so and contention a report. Granting this, Justice Kalhoro asked him to contention a news by Jan 23.

Meanwhile, a exploration elect steady notices to a Korangi Creek Cantonment Board’s arch executive officer and director-general of a Civil Aviation Authority to seem on Jan 12 along with their reports.

It also released notices to a presidents of a SITE organisation of Korangi, Landhi, North Karachi and Federal B Area for a same date.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 10th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Funding: French assistance sought for energy projects
Civic issue: Commission calls for reports on H2O representation research on Jan 11
Ps-55 seat: By-polls to be hold in Badin on Feb 19  
Riyadh Metro on lane notwithstanding cuts: builder  
Woes: ‘Agriculture zone not removing attention’  
Calamity: 30 harmed in a highway accident  
Pakistani male smashes record-breaking series of coconuts with his head
Pregnant British male to be initial to give birth in UK
Watching passionate objectification of women creates we sexist: study
Tube strike hits millions of Londoners
After 2011, Razer’s new prototypes again stolen from CES 2017
Uber introduces apparatus to uncover trade patterns in cities

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions