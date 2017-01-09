ISLAMABAD: The supervision is following a compressive plan to strengthen a existent gas delivery network for that around Rs3,571 billion will be spent in opposite phases.
“An volume of Rs71 billion will be spent on ascent of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) delivery network opposite a nation during a stream mercantile year, besides initiating a North-South gas tube plan value $2 billion and approximately $ 1.5 billion Gwadar-Nawabshah gas tube and LNG depot during Gwadar,” central sources in a Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources told APP.
SNGPL and SSGL have designed to deposit Rs13,896 million on delivery projects, Rs32,739 million on placement projects and Rs24,408 million on other projects, bringing a sum investment of Rs71,043 billion.
Commenting on final year’s opening of companies, officials pronounced SNGPL and SSGC had laid 116 km gas delivery network, 1,848km distribution, 679Km use lines and connected 203 villages and towns to gas network.
During a period, they pronounced a application companies had invested Rs9.959 billion on delivery projects, Rs8.705 billion on placement projects and Rs13.705 billion on other projects bringing sum investment to about Rs31.919 billion.
According to officials during a mercantile year 2015-16, a companies released 254,648 domestic, 202 blurb and 20 industrial connections.
Answering a question, a sources pronounced a 1,100-kilometer North-South gas tube will be assembled with Russian investment of $2 billion. Under a project, around 12.4 billion cubic meters of gas would be ecstatic from Karachi to Lahore per annum by a 42 in. diametre pipeline.
Gas supply: Govt focusing on improving delivery line
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 10th, 2017.
