LAHORE: French Ambassador to Pakistan Martine Dorance called on Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt Gen (Retired) Muzammil Hussain during a Wapda House and discussed with him matters relating to mutual team-work for a growth of H2O and hydroelectric energy projects.
Underlining a stress of unfamiliar investment, Hussain pronounced projects in both a H2O and hydroelectric energy sectors were charity glorious investment opportunities. He voiced wish that team-work between a French Development Agency AFD and Wapda would serve strengthen.
He praised a French supervision for AFD’s financial support for a doing of several Wapda projects. The envoy pronounced France had a long-standing attribute with Wapda.
In further to a ongoing Wapda projects, a probability of financial support by a AFD for a construction of Mohmand Dam and Harpo Hydropower Project was also discussed in fact during a meeting.
“France is providing financial support for a refurbishment, reconstruction and ability encouragement of several hydroelectric energy projects in Pakistan including a Mangla Refurbishment Project, Warsak Hydroelectric Power Station and reconstruction of Dargai Hydroelectric Power Station,” combined Dorance.
Funding: French assistance sought for energy projects
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 10th, 2017.
