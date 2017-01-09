Monday , 9 January 2017
Funding: French assistance sought for energy projects

Funding: French assistance sought for energy projects
LAHORE: French Ambassador to Pakistan Martine Dorance called on Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt Gen (Retired) Muzammil Hussain during a Wapda House and discussed with him matters relating to mutual team-work for a growth of H2O and hydroelectric energy projects.

Underlining a stress of unfamiliar investment, Hussain pronounced projects in both a H2O and hydroelectric energy sectors were charity glorious investment opportunities. He voiced wish that team-work between a French Development Agency AFD and Wapda would serve strengthen.

He praised a French supervision for AFD’s financial support for a doing of several Wapda projects. The envoy pronounced France had a long-standing attribute with Wapda.

In further to a ongoing Wapda projects, a probability of financial support by a AFD for a construction of Mohmand Dam and Harpo Hydropower Project was also discussed in fact during a meeting.

“France is providing financial support for a refurbishment, reconstruction and ability encouragement of several hydroelectric energy projects in Pakistan including a Mangla Refurbishment Project, Warsak Hydroelectric Power Station and reconstruction of Dargai Hydroelectric Power Station,” combined Dorance.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 10th, 2017.

