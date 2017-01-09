Monday , 9 January 2017
Corporate corner: UBL inaugurates new Head Office  

Corporate corner: UBL inaugurates new Head Office  
KARACHI: UBL’s new Head Office was inaugurated on Dec 19, 2016. To applaud this landmark achievement, a bank hosted a grand cooking for a pivotal stakeholders during a Mohatta Palace in Karachi. Sir Mohammed Anwar Pervez, OBE, HPk, Chairman of a Board of Directors of UBL and Bestway Group UK was a arch guest during a evening. The eventuality enclosed drone-eye footage of a iconic building, speeches by some of a renowned guest and a fantastic sound and light show. Speaking during a occasion, Husain said, “Today is a useful day for a UBL authorization and all a stakeholders who have been compared with it for a final 57 years. This building is a guide of UBL’s ‘Progressive’ and ‘Innovative’ code attributes.  This complicated building formidable is a energetic pitch of a mutation that UBL has undergone in a final 14 years.” UBL’s new Head Office is located on we we Chundrigar Road, in a heart of Karachi’s colourful financial district. Rising 300 feet in a sky, this 22-storey skyscraper comforts state-of-the-art comforts and cutting-edge technology.  

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 10th, 2017.

