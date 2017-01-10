Provincial visit: Imran for unlocking K-P’s tourism potential

Tuesday , 10 January 2017
PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) arch has suggested a Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa supervision to make use of a tourism resources in a province.

During his revisit to Peshawar on Monday, Imran stressed over a use of complicated record in a mining zone to raise a K-P’s mining productivity. He was briefed during a K-P arch apportion House on mining and vegetable zone and tourism sectors.

“We can beget some-more income in a brief time by dogmatic areas like Kumrat [valley in Upper Dir] as inhabitant park and formulating correct complement of cleanliness,” Imran said, adding that it would not usually urge economy though also emanate jobs opportunities.

PTI secretary ubiquitous Jahangir Tareen accompanied him in a revisit and both a leaders hold meetings with Chief Minister K-P Pervez Khattak, Speaker K-P public Asad Qaiser and provincial ministers along with K-P Chief Secretary Abid Saeed and Additional Chief Secretary Azam Khan.

Khattak pronounced healthy resources could to be utilized to boost a volume of revenues and practice opportunities in a province.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 10th, 2017.

