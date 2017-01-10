Tuesday , 10 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Website for K-P rights directorate launched

Website for K-P rights directorate launched

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 10, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Website for K-P rights directorate launched
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Imtiaz Shahid Qureshi on Monday stressed that a provincial supervision was committed to safeguarding rights of a public.

Speaking during a coronation of a website for K-P Directorate of Human Rights he settled that a provincial supervision had upheld 123 laws and was committed to implementing them.

He pronounced that people would now be means to record their complaints online and would also scrutinise about a application’s standing on internet.

He however stressed on locals, polite multitude and organisations operative for tellurian rights to widespread a summary so that some-more people could come brazen and their issues were resolved during a earliest.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Muhammad Arifeen settled that a website will assistance emanate recognition among a ubiquitous open about their rights and during a same time about a forum that will safeguard their rights were protected.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 10th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Indian plans: G-B demure to cruise new limit routes
Prominent BLA male says farewell to arms
Website for K-P rights directorate launched
Swat crime: First honour-killing FIR registered 
Juvenile maid’s case: Medical house member hints during probable torture
Upper residence session: Senate justification law on counter-terror authority
Provincial visit: Imran for unlocking K-P’s tourism potential
Corporate corner: UBL inaugurates new Head Office  
Gas supply: Govt focusing on improving delivery line
In decrease : ICST calls for reconstruction of leather sector  
Funding: French assistance sought for energy projects
Civic issue: Commission calls for reports on H2O representation research on Jan 11

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions