PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Imtiaz Shahid Qureshi on Monday stressed that a provincial supervision was committed to safeguarding rights of a public.
Speaking during a coronation of a website for K-P Directorate of Human Rights he settled that a provincial supervision had upheld 123 laws and was committed to implementing them.
He pronounced that people would now be means to record their complaints online and would also scrutinise about a application’s standing on internet.
He however stressed on locals, polite multitude and organisations operative for tellurian rights to widespread a summary so that some-more people could come brazen and their issues were resolved during a earliest.
Law and Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Muhammad Arifeen settled that a website will assistance emanate recognition among a ubiquitous open about their rights and during a same time about a forum that will safeguard their rights were protected.
Website for K-P rights directorate launched
PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Imtiaz Shahid Qureshi on Monday stressed that a provincial supervision was committed to safeguarding rights of a public.
Speaking during a coronation of a website for K-P Directorate of Human Rights he settled that a provincial supervision had upheld 123 laws and was committed to implementing them.
He pronounced that people would now be means to record their complaints online and would also scrutinise about a application’s standing on internet.
He however stressed on locals, polite multitude and organisations operative for tellurian rights to widespread a summary so that some-more people could come brazen and their issues were resolved during a earliest.
Law and Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Muhammad Arifeen settled that a website will assistance emanate recognition among a ubiquitous open about their rights and during a same time about a forum that will safeguard their rights were protected.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 10th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Provincial visit: Imran for unlocking K-P’s tourism ...
January 10, 2017
In decrease : ICST calls for reconstruction ...
January 9, 2017
Ps-55 seat: By-polls to be hold in ...
January 9, 2017
Calamity: 30 harmed in a highway accident
January 9, 2017