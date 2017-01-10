Tuesday , 10 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Politicking: Faisal Saleh, Khalid Kharal react PPPP 

Politicking: Faisal Saleh, Khalid Kharal react PPPP 

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 10, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Politicking: Faisal Saleh, Khalid Kharal react PPPP 
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

KARACHI: Former sovereign ministers Syed Faisal Saleh Hayyat and Khalid Ahmed Khan Kharral announced skeleton to react a Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) after holding a assembly with a celebration arch Asif Ali Zardari during Bilawal House on Monday.

Khalid Kharal was politically dead only before announcing a decision.

Former emissary orator of a National Assembly Haji Nawaz Khokhar and Malik Mushtaq Awan were also benefaction on a occasion.

Faisal Saleh Hayaat, once deliberate a tighten help to Benazir Bhutto, had split ways with a PPP and combined a breakaway coterie called PPP Patriots during a Musharraf regime and after assimilated a Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q). Independent observers perspective this as a vital feat for PPP since both are deliberate electable in their particular constituencies.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 10th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Viral videos: Indian infantryman says operative on dull stomach
Senate asks for Nisar lecture on amicable activists’ disappearances
Politicking: Faisal Saleh, Khalid Kharal react PPPP 
Indian plans: G-B demure to cruise new limit routes
Prominent BLA male says farewell to arms
Website for K-P rights directorate launched
Swat crime: First honour-killing FIR registered 
Juvenile maid’s case: Medical house member hints during probable torture
Upper residence session: Senate justification law on counter-terror authority
Provincial visit: Imran for unlocking K-P’s tourism potential
Corporate corner: UBL inaugurates new Head Office  
Gas supply: Govt focusing on improving delivery line

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions