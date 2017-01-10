Sarfraz Bugti flanked by former BLA commander Falak Sher Badini addresses a press conference. PHOTO: PPI
QUETTA: An critical personality of a criminialized Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Falak Sher Badini, surrendered on Monday before paramilitary and municipal authorities during a news discussion organised by provincial Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti.
The duty was attended, among others, by Sector Commander of a Frontier Corps, Quetta, Brigadier Khalid Baig, orator for a provincial supervision Anwarul Haq and SSP Operations Muhammad Iqbal.
After a grave surrender, Badini pronounced that from now onwards, he would offer a nation as a constant Pakistani citizen.
Badini confirmed that he had been compared with a criminialized belligerent outfit for a past 3 years. He pronounced that he had left abroad where he was using a restricted organisation’s amicable media website for dual years.
According to him, he had been cheated and misled by anti-state elements since he was underage during a time he assimilated a belligerent organisation. “I fought opposite a nation before going aboard,” Badini said, adding that he now accepted a genuine conditions and distanced himself from anti-state activities. “I have (also) distanced myself from erring trail … we am fasten a mainstream (political process) to offer a country,” he said.
Appealing to his colleagues and Baloch youth, he urged them not to stoop to promotion unleashed by India and other countries. “Now we will quarrel for safeguarding a country,” Falak Sher said. He urged Baloch youngsters to concentration their courtesy on preparation and offer a country.
Balochistan’s Home Minister Mir Sarfarz Ahmed Bugti welcomed a former BLA commander for abandoning armed onslaught and pronounced that Falak Sher Badini had been in hit with a Frontier Corps for a prolonged time and FC officers had swayed him to obey arms and react a inhabitant mainstream.
Prominent BLA male says farewell to arms
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 10th, 2017.
