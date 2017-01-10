Juvenile maid’s case: Medical house member hints during probable torture

ISLAMABAD: A member of a medical residence during a Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) on Monday pronounced it was probable that 10-year-old residence lassie Tayyaba was a plant of woe and abuse.
“Tayyaba perceived mixed browns and other injuries during a back, face, legs and abdomen,” Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZAMBU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram told The Express Tribune. “However, it is for a military to confirm either these injuries were outcome of woe or not,” he added.
Dr Akram was partial of a new residence constituted on Jan 6 to reexamine a child on a ask of a district magistrate. Earlier, a medico-legal news of a same sanatorium had also reliable injuries postulated by a child.
However, a medical hearing had abandoned a bake wounds during her behind caused by some iron rod or ladle. “The lady was confabulating and kept on changing her statements as she seemed to be traumatised,” Dr Akram added.
Meanwhile, a residence also took a girl’s blood samples to verifyher attribute with those claiming to be her parents. The child lassie was brought to a trickery with her purported relatives and a younger hermit early in a morning.
Doctors also took samples of her family to determine if they were her tangible parents. Further, another integrate from Toba Tek Singh arrived during Pims claiming to be Tayyaba’s parents. At slightest 5 families including a widow and a grandmother have been claiming to be a child’s parents.
Tayyaba was employed by Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan in Islamabad. The decider and his wife, Maheen Zafar, were indicted of gripping a lady in prejudicial confinement, blazing her hand, violence her with a ladle, detaining her in a storeroom, and melancholy her with even worse.
The hideous story of a youthful lassie was picked adult by a media after it went viral on amicable media on Dec 29. Subsequently, a military purebred a box and a Islamabad High Court’s tip decider also took notice and destined a registrar to trigger an inquiry.
But a ostensible father of a lady pardoned her tormentor and went blank with a child from a women’s shelter. The Supreme Court took suo motu notice of a incident; overruled a ‘pardon’ postulated to a decider and his mother and destined a military to benefaction a girl.
On Sunday night a military recovered a youthful housemaid after mixed raids in Islamabad and other cities. The child was presented before a new medical residence – consisting of professors of ubiquitous medicine, cosmetic surgery, psychology as good as a conduct of Pims’ browns centre.
No new sections combined to FIR
Police pronounced no new sections had been combined to a FIR opposite Judge Khan and his wife.
On Friday, a profession ubiquitous sensitive a SC’s multiplication bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Maqbool Baqar, that a military were ‘thinking’ of inserting territory 328-A (cruelty to a child) of a Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and territory 14 of a Employment of Child Act, 1991 in a FIR opposite a decider and his wife.
However, military sources reliable on Monday that no new sections had been combined to a FIR yet.
Issue taken adult in Senate
Senate Chairman Raza Rabbni on Monday pronounced it would be inapt to insert Tayyba’s box usually with a law as such cases had been appearing in opposite sections of multitude each day.
“We all are a perpetrators of crimes opposite a children and being a protector of this house, we feel ashamed about it,” he said.
Meanwhile, Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) has announced a full day strike today, Tuesday, opposite ‘illegal’ apprehension by military of a counsel representing a ‘tortured’ housemaid’s family.
Juvenile maid’s case: Medical house member hints during probable torture
Tayyaba. PHOTO: FILE
ISLAMABAD: A member of a medical residence during a Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) on Monday pronounced it was probable that 10-year-old residence lassie Tayyaba was a plant of woe and abuse.
“Tayyaba perceived mixed browns and other injuries during a back, face, legs and abdomen,” Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZAMBU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram told The Express Tribune. “However, it is for a military to confirm either these injuries were outcome of woe or not,” he added.
Dr Akram was partial of a new residence constituted on Jan 6 to reexamine a child on a ask of a district magistrate. Earlier, a medico-legal news of a same sanatorium had also reliable injuries postulated by a child.
However, a medical hearing had abandoned a bake wounds during her behind caused by some iron rod or ladle. “The lady was confabulating and kept on changing her statements as she seemed to be traumatised,” Dr Akram added.
Meanwhile, a residence also took a girl’s blood samples to verifyher attribute with those claiming to be her parents. The child lassie was brought to a trickery with her purported relatives and a younger hermit early in a morning.
Doctors also took samples of her family to determine if they were her tangible parents. Further, another integrate from Toba Tek Singh arrived during Pims claiming to be Tayyaba’s parents. At slightest 5 families including a widow and a grandmother have been claiming to be a child’s parents.
Tayyaba was employed by Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan in Islamabad. The decider and his wife, Maheen Zafar, were indicted of gripping a lady in prejudicial confinement, blazing her hand, violence her with a ladle, detaining her in a storeroom, and melancholy her with even worse.
The hideous story of a youthful lassie was picked adult by a media after it went viral on amicable media on Dec 29. Subsequently, a military purebred a box and a Islamabad High Court’s tip decider also took notice and destined a registrar to trigger an inquiry.
But a ostensible father of a lady pardoned her tormentor and went blank with a child from a women’s shelter. The Supreme Court took suo motu notice of a incident; overruled a ‘pardon’ postulated to a decider and his mother and destined a military to benefaction a girl.
On Sunday night a military recovered a youthful housemaid after mixed raids in Islamabad and other cities. The child was presented before a new medical residence – consisting of professors of ubiquitous medicine, cosmetic surgery, psychology as good as a conduct of Pims’ browns centre.
No new sections combined to FIR
Police pronounced no new sections had been combined to a FIR opposite Judge Khan and his wife.
On Friday, a profession ubiquitous sensitive a SC’s multiplication bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Maqbool Baqar, that a military were ‘thinking’ of inserting territory 328-A (cruelty to a child) of a Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and territory 14 of a Employment of Child Act, 1991 in a FIR opposite a decider and his wife.
However, military sources reliable on Monday that no new sections had been combined to a FIR yet.
Issue taken adult in Senate
Senate Chairman Raza Rabbni on Monday pronounced it would be inapt to insert Tayyba’s box usually with a law as such cases had been appearing in opposite sections of multitude each day.
“We all are a perpetrators of crimes opposite a children and being a protector of this house, we feel ashamed about it,” he said.
Meanwhile, Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) has announced a full day strike today, Tuesday, opposite ‘illegal’ apprehension by military of a counsel representing a ‘tortured’ housemaid’s family.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 10th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Corporate corner: UBL inaugurates new Head Office
January 9, 2017
Funding: French assistance sought for energy projects
January 9, 2017
Riyadh Metro on lane notwithstanding cuts: builder
January 9, 2017
Pakistani male smashes record-breaking series of coconuts ...
January 9, 2017