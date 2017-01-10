Tuesday , 10 January 2017
Indian plans: G-B demure to cruise new limit routes

Indian plans: G-B demure to cruise new limit routes
GILGIT: The supervision of Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) seems demure to cruise Indian supervision skeleton to open new routes opposite a Line of Control (LoC) to reconnect divided families in G-B and Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

According to media reports, Governor of IOK Narinder Nath Vohra recently told a corner sitting of a IOK legislature that a state supervision was deliberation opening 4 new routes this year – Gurez-Astore-Gilgit, Jammu-Sialkot, Chamb Jaurian–Mirpur and Nowshera-Mirpur.

“Three other routes – Kargil-Skardu, Turtuk-Khapulu, and Titwal-Chilhan opposite a Neelum Valley were also being explored,” he was quoted as saying.

The matter drew a lukewarm response in G-B.

G-B supervision orator Faizullah Faraq expel doubt over Indian plans, observant a multi-billion mercantile mezzanine plan with China competence be behind Indian efforts to reconnect with Pakistan by new routes.

“In a past, when Pakistan asked India about opening new routes to reconnect divided families, they did not respond,” Faraq told The Express Tribune on Monday.

“They even didn’t cruise a ask on charitable grounds. What is new for them now, solely for CPEC,” he said, referring to Indian seductiveness in a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), that G-B serves as a gateway for.

India has publicly against a multibillion-dollar project, mostly due to a fact that it involves constructions in areas relating to a Kashmir dispute.

The orator pronounced “we will demeanour into a proposals once we get something in writing.”

Gilgit Commissioner Sibtain Ahmed also denied a G-B supervision perceived any offer from a Indian supervision on this account.

In 1971, when a fight fast escalated, a Indian army crossed a Line of Control (LoC) that divides a Himalayan segment into Pakistani and Indian territories, and assigned Chulunkha, Tyakshi, Thang and Turtuk of Chorbat encampment in Ghanche district on a Pakistani side.

One of a divided families met in Skardu final year after 44 years. The scenes of reunion of a father and son done many teary-eyed during Skardu airport.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 10th, 2017.

