Tuesday , 10 January 2017
Viral videos: Indian infantryman says operative on dull stomach

Viral videos: Indian infantryman says operative on dull stomach
A infantryman of India’s Border Security Force (BSF) prisoner amicable media courtesy on Sunday after he posted videos on Facebook display a terrible condition of a food he and his associate troopers are served while on duty, India Today reported.

“We get one paratha for breakfast in a morning and we have to eat it only with tea. There are times when we are forced to nap on an dull stomach,” Tej Bahadur Yadav pronounced in one of a 4 videos he posted on a amicable networking portal.

“This dal only has turmeric and salt, though no taste,” he said, display a flowing lentil curry and under-cooked rotis. “We have been removing this same food for 10 days continuously. Can a BSF jawan do 10 hours of avocation after eating such food?” he asked.

Yadav, who is posted in Indian Occupied Kashmir, indicted comparison officers of offered off several mixture in a market, withdrawal such poor food for soldiers.

“The stores are always brimming. The tip administration, however, sells it all in a marketplace and pockets a money,” he said, job for a supervision exploration into a issue.

He also uttered fear that he could be exceedingly reprimanded for posting a videos. “Officials have a lot of power. They can do anything to me.”

The Indian supervision has reportedly systematic a examine into a soldier’s allegations after a videos surfaced. Meanwhile, BSF, in a tweet, pronounced it is “highly supportive to a gratification of troops. Individual aberrations, if any, are enquired into. A comparison officer has already reached a location.”

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 10th, 2017.

