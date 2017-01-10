Tuesday , 10 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » International » Swat crime: First honour-killing FIR registered 

Swat crime: First honour-killing FIR registered 

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 10, 2017 In International 0
Swat crime: First honour-killing FIR registered 
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

SWAT: The initial FIR in an honour murdering box was purebred opposite a male for allegedly murdering his mother in Matta tehsil here on Monday. Police pronounced that a father of a deceased, Hakim Zada, lodged an FIR opposite a indicted after a 40-year-old woman, identified as Zeenat Bibi, was killed by an unclear assailant in Beyakan encampment on Sunday. According to in-charge of Matta military hire Bakht Zada, a lady died during her home since of a astringency of her injuries.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 10th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Swat crime: First honour-killing FIR registered 
Juvenile maid’s case: Medical house member hints during probable torture
Upper residence session: Senate justification law on counter-terror authority
Provincial visit: Imran for unlocking K-P’s tourism potential
Corporate corner: UBL inaugurates new Head Office  
Gas supply: Govt focusing on improving delivery line
In decrease : ICST calls for reconstruction of leather sector  
Funding: French assistance sought for energy projects
Civic issue: Commission calls for reports on H2O representation research on Jan 11
Ps-55 seat: By-polls to be hold in Badin on Feb 19  
Riyadh Metro on lane notwithstanding cuts: builder  
Woes: ‘Agriculture zone not removing attention’  

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions