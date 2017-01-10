SWAT: The initial FIR in an honour murdering box was purebred opposite a male for allegedly murdering his mother in Matta tehsil here on Monday. Police pronounced that a father of a deceased, Hakim Zada, lodged an FIR opposite a indicted after a 40-year-old woman, identified as Zeenat Bibi, was killed by an unclear assailant in Beyakan encampment on Sunday. According to in-charge of Matta military hire Bakht Zada, a lady died during her home since of a astringency of her injuries.
Swat crime: First honour-killing FIR registered
SWAT: The initial FIR in an honour murdering box was purebred opposite a male for allegedly murdering his mother in Matta tehsil here on Monday. Police pronounced that a father of a deceased, Hakim Zada, lodged an FIR opposite a indicted after a 40-year-old woman, identified as Zeenat Bibi, was killed by an unclear assailant in Beyakan encampment on Sunday. According to in-charge of Matta military hire Bakht Zada, a lady died during her home since of a astringency of her injuries.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 10th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Academic predicts multitude will fall in 2020s
January 9, 2017
At slightest 13 passed in car-van collision
January 9, 2017
Missing youthful lassie recovered from Islamabad
January 9, 2017
Farewell reception: Pakistani diaspora lauds Jilani
January 9, 2017