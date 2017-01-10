Tuesday , 10 January 2017
Yahoo to be named Altaba, Mayer to leave house after Verizon deal

Yahoo to be named Altaba, Mayer to leave house after Verizon deal
Yahoo Inc pronounced Monday that it would rename itself Altaba Inc and Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer would step down from a house after a shutting of a understanding with Verizon Communications Inc.

Yahoo has a understanding to sell a core internet business, that includes a digital advertising, email and media assets, to Verizon for $4.83 billion.

Yahoo reveals some-more sum about large hack

The terms of that understanding could be nice – or a transaction might even be called off – after Yahoo final year disclosed dual apart information breaches; one involving some 500 million patron accounts and a second involving over a billion.

Verizon executives have pronounced that while they see a clever vital fit with Yahoo, they are still questioning a information breaches.

Five other Yahoo directors would also renounce after a understanding closes, Yahoo pronounced in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Verizon says Yahoo penetrate ‘material,’ could impact deal

The remaining directors will oversee Altaba, a holding association whose primary resources will be a 15 per cent interest in Chinese e-commerce association Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and 35.5 per cent interest in Yahoo Japan.

The new association also named Eric Brandt authority of a board, effective Jan. 9.

