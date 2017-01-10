Tuesday , 10 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » ‘Experience – using nation’: Spotify offers Obama job

‘Experience – using nation’: Spotify offers Obama job

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 10, 2017 In Commerce 0
‘Experience – using nation’: Spotify offers Obama job
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Spotify advertised an opening for President of Playlists -- and pronounced it was looking for someone with during slightest 8 years knowledge using a rarely regarded republic PHOTO: AFPSpotify advertised an opening for President of Playlists -- and pronounced it was looking for someone with during slightest 8 years knowledge using a rarely regarded republic PHOTO: AFP

Spotify advertised an opening for “President of Playlists” — and pronounced it was looking for someone with “at slightest 8 years knowledge using a rarely regarded nation” PHOTO: AFP

NEW YORK: If President Barack Obama is still wondering what to do when he leaves bureau subsequent week, he has a prepared pursuit offer – from Spotify.

The world’s heading streaming use on Monday advertised an opening for “President of Playlists” – and pronounced it was looking for someone with “at slightest 8 years knowledge using a rarely regarded nation.”

Nine things Obama will be remembered for

If it wasn’t any some-more apparent whom Spotify was seeking for a New York-based position, it asked for an applicant with “good group spirit, glorious work ethic, a accessible and comfortable opinion and a Nobel Peace Prize.”

The association pronounced a President of Playlists would come adult with songs to fit occasions from “shooting hoops with your friends” to warming adult for an residence on “health caring legislation that bears your name.”

The Swedish company’s CEO Daniel Ek suggested a tongue-in-cheek offer over Twitter after Obama was quoted as joking about a pursuit during Spotify.

Natalia Brzezinski, a mother of former US envoy to Sweden Mark Brzezinski, wrote on Instagram that Obama told her during a White House accepting final week that his 2013 revisit to Stockholm was his “favorite trip.”

You improved be clever what we share on Facebook we posted about my communication with President Obama 2 days ago and now it’s in Billboard Magazine. Journalism and media certain has altered given my news media classes in college. Great to have Brilliant Minds mentioned in @billboard and my father is anxious to be in a “cool song magazine” Glad we am not in trouble.. Yet http://www.billboard.com/articles/business/7647637/barack-obama-spotify-job BRAVO to Spotify who have finished an AMAZING pursuit building their code in America. #repost @sofiegrant

A print posted by Natalia Brzezinski (@nataliabrzezinski) on Jan 6, 2017 during 11:07am PST

“‘I’m still watchful for my pursuit during Spotify… Cuz’ we know y’all desired my playlist,’” she quoted Obama as saying.

Obama over dual uninterrupted summers expelled Spotify playlists for vacation listening, divulgence tastes complicated on classical essence and jazz.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

‘Experience – using nation’: Spotify offers Obama job
Afghan businesses feel fist from supervision taxation drive
US Democrats wish 9/11-style special elect to examine Russia
Champions Manchester United to face Wigan in FA Cup
A selfie everyday: The pivotal to losing weight?
Yahoo to be named Altaba, Mayer to leave house after Verizon deal
Amid hacking row, vigour builds on Trump to alleviate pro-Russia rhetoric
Viral videos: Indian infantryman says operative on dull stomach
Senate asks for Nisar lecture on amicable activists’ disappearances
Politicking: Faisal Saleh, Khalid Kharal react PPPP 
Indian plans: G-B demure to cruise new limit routes
Prominent BLA male says farewell to arms

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions