Spotify advertised an opening for “President of Playlists” — and pronounced it was looking for someone with “at slightest 8 years knowledge using a rarely regarded nation” PHOTO: AFP
NEW YORK: If President Barack Obama is still wondering what to do when he leaves bureau subsequent week, he has a prepared pursuit offer – from Spotify.
The world’s heading streaming use on Monday advertised an opening for “President of Playlists” – and pronounced it was looking for someone with “at slightest 8 years knowledge using a rarely regarded nation.”
If it wasn’t any some-more apparent whom Spotify was seeking for a New York-based position, it asked for an applicant with “good group spirit, glorious work ethic, a accessible and comfortable opinion and a Nobel Peace Prize.”
The association pronounced a President of Playlists would come adult with songs to fit occasions from “shooting hoops with your friends” to warming adult for an residence on “health caring legislation that bears your name.”
The Swedish company’s CEO Daniel Ek suggested a tongue-in-cheek offer over Twitter after Obama was quoted as joking about a pursuit during Spotify.
Natalia Brzezinski, a mother of former US envoy to Sweden Mark Brzezinski, wrote on Instagram that Obama told her during a White House accepting final week that his 2013 revisit to Stockholm was his “favorite trip.”
‘Experience – using nation’: Spotify offers Obama job
Spotify advertised an opening for “President of Playlists” — and pronounced it was looking for someone with “at slightest 8 years knowledge using a rarely regarded nation” PHOTO: AFP
NEW YORK: If President Barack Obama is still wondering what to do when he leaves bureau subsequent week, he has a prepared pursuit offer – from Spotify.
The world’s heading streaming use on Monday advertised an opening for “President of Playlists” – and pronounced it was looking for someone with “at slightest 8 years knowledge using a rarely regarded nation.”
Nine things Obama will be remembered for
If it wasn’t any some-more apparent whom Spotify was seeking for a New York-based position, it asked for an applicant with “good group spirit, glorious work ethic, a accessible and comfortable opinion and a Nobel Peace Prize.”
The association pronounced a President of Playlists would come adult with songs to fit occasions from “shooting hoops with your friends” to warming adult for an residence on “health caring legislation that bears your name.”
The Swedish company’s CEO Daniel Ek suggested a tongue-in-cheek offer over Twitter after Obama was quoted as joking about a pursuit during Spotify.
Natalia Brzezinski, a mother of former US envoy to Sweden Mark Brzezinski, wrote on Instagram that Obama told her during a White House accepting final week that his 2013 revisit to Stockholm was his “favorite trip.”
“‘I’m still watchful for my pursuit during Spotify… Cuz’ we know y’all desired my playlist,’” she quoted Obama as saying.
Obama over dual uninterrupted summers expelled Spotify playlists for vacation listening, divulgence tastes complicated on classical essence and jazz.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
A selfie everyday: The pivotal to losing ...
January 10, 2017
Viral videos: Indian infantryman says operative on ...
January 10, 2017
Indian plans: G-B demure to cruise new ...
January 10, 2017
Juvenile maid’s case: Medical house member hints ...
January 10, 2017