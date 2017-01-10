Tuesday , 10 January 2017
Champions Manchester United to face Wigan in FA Cup

Champions Manchester United to face Wigan in FA Cup
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on a sidelines. PHOTO: REUTERSManchester United manager Jose Mourinho on a sidelines. PHOTO: REUTERS

LONDON: FA Cup holders Manchester United will face Championship side Wigan Athletic during Old Trafford in a FA Cup fourth turn after a pull was done on Monday.

The match-up will meant a discerning lapse to Old Trafford for Warren Joyce, a club’s former haven group manager who left United after 10 years to join Wigan final November.

The second tier group have struggled given producing one of a competition’s biggest ever upsets when they kick Manchester City 1-0 in a final to win a FA Cup in 2013 and now distortion second from bottom in a Championship.

Man Utd, Liverpool aim for League Cup final

Unusually, a pull did not chuck adult one reliable strife between Premier League teams nonetheless Arsenal could face Southampton if a Saints kick Norwich City in a replay and Sam Allardyce’s Crystal Palace, who also have some-more work to do after a 0-0 pull during Bolton, could face Manchester City.

Liverpool, who were surprisingly hold to a goalless pull by League Two side Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, will play Wolves if they win their replay while joining leaders Chelsea will perform Championship side Brentford, a second time in 4 years a west London neighbours have been interconnected together in a fourth round.

London’s other derby pits Millwall, who kick Premier League side Bournemouth in a third round, opposite Premier League side Watford. The Midlands will also horde a extreme internal scuffle between fast-improving Championship side Derby County and Premier League champions Leicester City.

Rooney’s best day nonetheless to come: Mourinho

Eight-time winners Tottenham Hotspur will be gratified with a home pull opposite League Two side Wycombe Wanderers while Sutton and Lincoln, a dual non-league sides left in a competition, will be unhappy not to have cumulative Premier League antithesis if they win their replays opposite Wimbledon and Ipswich respectively.

Sutton have been interconnected with Leeds United, who kick Cambridge United 2-1 on Monday, while Lincoln would face Championship leaders Brighton.

The games are scheduled to be played over a weekend of Jan 27-30.

