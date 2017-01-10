At slightest 6 harmed as under-construction piazza collapses in Multan

Tuesday , 10 January 2017
MULTAN: At slightest 6 people were harmed and 30 others trapped inside a waste after an under-construction piazza collapsed in Multan on Tuesday.

The occurrence occurred on Bosan highway where a blurb piazza unexpected collapsed, also deleterious a circuitously restaurant, hotel and shops.

Rescue 1122 rushed to a stage of a occurrence with 6 ambulances changeable those harmed to Nishter Hospital.

Routine vehicular trade was blocked on Bosan highway to make approach for ambulances.

So far, no detriment of life has been reported in a incident.

This is a building story and will be updated accordingly

