Market watch: Index ends event disastrous led by oil, fertilizer stocks

KARACHI: Local bourse finished a certain spell on Tuesday losing over 350 points shortly after a opening bell.
The bearish spell mostly originated from a fertilizer zone as news reports suggested that a fertilizer funding announced during FY17’s sovereign bill was exhausted, a unfolding that will expected means fertilizer prices to arise in a future.
Excitement also came from a weave zone as exporters welcomed a many awaited weave package
At close, a Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index available a tumble of 0.35% or 173.62 points to finish during 48,865.79.
Elixir Securities researcher Faisal Bilwani pronounced that Pakistan equities sealed Tuesday disastrous after trade in a slight operation of nearby 350 points.
“Stocks non-stop reduce essentially on waste in index complicated oils that tracked reduce tellurian crude, while fertilizer plays also dented benchmark KSE-100 in early trade with a opening down open on panic after supervision withdrew funding on urea and DAP.
“Fauji Fertilizer (FFC,-2.8%) sealed in red on embellished waste while Engro Fertilizer (EFERT,-5%) traded many given inventory in 2014 with over 36 million shares exchanging hands on reported internal activity,” pronounced Bilwani.
“Wider marketplace witnessed resourceful seductiveness with textiles bringing fad nearby tighten of trade as supervision announced many awaited incentives package for a bum industry.”
Trading volumes fell to 413 million shares compared with Monday’s total of 492 million.
Shares of 417 companies were traded. At a finish of a day, 199 bonds sealed higher, 205 declined while 13 remained unchanged. The value of shares traded during a day was Rs20 billion.
Engro Fertilizer was a volume personality with 36.1 million shares, losing Rs3.66 to finish during Rs69.62. It was followed by Azgard Nine with 33.9 million shares, gaining Rs0.47 to tighten during Rs10.34 and K-Electric Limited with 28.9 million shares, gaining Rs0.03 to tighten during Rs9.35.
Market watch: Index ends event disastrous led by oil, fertilizer stocks
