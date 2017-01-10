Tuesday , 10 January 2017
HRW urges Pakistan to examine bloggers 'abduction'

Fatima Jinnah Women University techer Salman Haider has left blank from Islamabad. PHOTO: FACEBOOKFatima Jinnah Women University techer Salman Haider has left blank from Islamabad. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

ISLAMABAD: Human Rights Watch on Tuesday asked Pakistan to urgently examine a apparent abductions of 4 bloggers who campaigned for tellurian rights and eremite freedom, observant their nearby coexisting disappearances lifted concerns of supervision involvement.

The matter came as severe and magnanimous activists prepared to reason protests via a nation perfectionist a bloggers’ release.

The blank group are Salman Haider, a producer and academic, and bloggers Waqas Goraya, Aasim Saeed, and Ahmad Raza Naseer. The 4 went blank from several cities between Jan 4 and Jan 7.

Varsity highbrow and romantic Salman Haider goes blank from Islamabad

Pakistan is customarily ranked among a world’s many dangerous countries for journalists, and stating vicious of confidence policies tranquil by a absolute troops is deliberate a vital red flag, with reporters during times detained, beaten and even killed.

Rights groups contend Pakistani activists and reporters find themselves customarily reason between a country’s confidence investiture and belligerent groups, including a Taliban.

“The Pakistani supervision has an evident requirement to locate a 4 blank tellurian rights activists and act to safeguard their safety,” pronounced Brad Adams, Asia executive during Human Rights Watch. “The inlet of these apparent abductions puts a supervision on notice that it can possibly be partial of a resolution or it will be reason obliged for a purpose in a problem.”

The interior method pronounced over a weekend it will examine a disappearance of Haider, though done no anxiety to a others.
A confidence source has denied comprehension services were concerned in a disappearances.

Liberal activists were set to reason protests in vital cities on Tuesday afternoon, regulating a hashtag #RecoverAllActivists to beget support on amicable media.

Missing IT engineer: New year brings no news for distraught family

In Apr 2015, distinguished romantic Sabeen Mahmud was killed by militants who pronounced they carried out a conflict since she promoted liberal, physical views.

