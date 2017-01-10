Morocco bans prolongation and sale of burqas: reports

“We have taken a step of totally banning a import, make and offered of this mantle in all a cities and towns of a kingdom,” a Le360 news site quoted a high-ranking interior method central as saying.
It pronounced a magnitude seemed to be encouraged by confidence concerns, “since bandits have regularly used this mantle to commit their crimes.”
Most women in Morocco, whose King Mohammed VI favours a assuage chronicle of Islam, cite a hijab headscarf that does not cover a face.
The niqab, that leaves a area around a eyes uncovered, is also ragged in Salafist circles and in some-more regressive regions in a north, from where thousands of jihadists have left to quarrel in Syria and Iraq.
In some blurb districts of Casablanca, a country’s mercantile capital, interior method officials on Monday conducted “awareness-raising campaigns with traders to surprise them of this new decision,” a Media 24 website said.
In Taroudant in southern Morocco, authorities systematic traders to stop creation and offered burqas and to repay their batch within 48 hours, a reports said.
Retailers in a northern city of Ouislane were pronounced to have perceived identical instructions.
It was misleading if Morocco skeleton to follow in a footsteps of some European countries such as France and Belgium where it is bootleg to wear full veils in public.
While there was no central proclamation by authorities in a North African nation, a reports pronounced a interior method sequence would take outcome this week.
The reports were met with a pale response in a deficiency of central confirmation, yet Salafists voiced regard that a magnitude could be stretched to embody a niqab.
“Is Morocco relocating towards banning a niqab that Muslim women have ragged for 5 centuries?” Salafist sheikh Hassan Kettani wrote on Facebook.
“If loyal it would be a disaster,” he added.
