Tuesday , 10 January 2017
I'd rather kill myself: Kareena on being stranded in a lift with Deepika, Katrina

I’d rather kill myself: Kareena on being stranded in a lift with Deepika, Katrina
PHOTO: FILE

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is barbarous for being brutally honest.

Mommy of today: ‘Kareena is environment trends by pregnancy’

And when Bebo joined Sonam Kapoor on Koffee with Karan deteriorate 5 what ensued was a giggle riot, India Today reported. A teaser of a part features Kareena vocalization on a range of topics. When asked who she’d cite being stuck in an conveyor with – Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif — a Ki Ka actor replied, “I consider we would only kill myself. we don’t wish to be in this elevator. Please, not during this point, especially.”

Watch a teaser here:

Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below.

