Two students harmed as miscreants aim propagandize in Gujranwala

LAHORE: At slightest dual students were harmed after unclear group hurled explosives during a propagandize in Gujranwala, Punjab on Tuesday.

The miscreants targeted a private school, Hashmat Memorial in tehsil Kamoki in Wahandu military station’s jurisdiction.

Talking to The Express Tribune, SHO Muhammad Shabbir pronounced miscreants threw a explosives used in fireworks arrangement during a school, that exploded as shortly as a students found it.

As a result, dual students perceived teenager injuries, who were shifted to Civil Hospital. The occurrence caused fear and panic among a students.

Meanwhile, military launched review to establish sum relating to a act of terror.

 

