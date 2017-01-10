MULTAN: At slightest 6 people were harmed and 30 others trapped inside a waste after an under-construction piazza collapsed in Multan on Tuesday.
The occurrence occurred on Bosan highway where a blurb piazza unexpected collapsed, also deleterious a circuitously restaurant, hotel and shops.
Rescue 1122 rushed to a stage of a occurrence with 6 ambulances changeable those harmed to Nishter Hospital.
Routine vehicular trade was blocked on Bosan highway to make approach for ambulances.
So far, no detriment of life has been reported in a incident.
This is a building story and will be updated accordingly
January 10, 2017
Dozens trapped as under-construction building collapses in Multan
