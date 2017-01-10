Sallu praises Azam for match-winning knock

Young Babar Azam scored 98 off 113 balls to assistance Pakistan kick Cricket Australia XI in use compare on Tuesday.
PHOTO COURTESY: CRICKET AUSTRALIA
KARACHI: Former arch selector Salahuddin Ahmed Sallu pronounced that Azam with his discerning 98-run hit has helped him come out of his bad patch quickly. “He was not means to uncover his category in a Test matches and was a aim of criticism,” Sallu told The Express Tribune. “Some even pronounced it was too early to install him in a team, though with his hit in a use compare he has shown that he is means to perform in a 50-over format.”
Sallu corroborated a youngster to come good in a arriving matches. “Azam has a intensity to measure runs for a group and it is good to see him not rubbish many deliveries,” he said, though did supplement that it won’t be this easy opposite Australia. “He has to keep his concentration on a round like he did currently by attack 12 boundaries. Sharjeel also played good by scoring discerning runs, that gives certainty to a center sequence batsmen.”
He also praised a other players who have been called adult for a ODI series, including Malik, Umar Akmal, Wasim and Hasan. “The win opposite Cricket Australia XI was done probable by a uninformed players called for a ODI series,” he said.
“Hasan has been considerable before and he showed his intensity currently again, while Malik and Wasim are also excellent all-rounders,” he said. “Malik will be really useful as his knowledge will advantage a group and also given he is a excellent fielder.”
He combined that a knowledge of Muhammad Hafeez and a bowling of Junid Khan will also assistance a group in a initial ODI. “Now all rests on selecting a right multiple of players and regulating a right strategy,” he said.
