Tuesday , 10 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » UAE says envoy to Afghanistan harmed in Kandahar explosve attack

UAE says envoy to Afghanistan harmed in Kandahar explosve attack

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 10, 2017 In Showbiz 0
UAE says envoy to Afghanistan harmed in Kandahar explosve attack
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ envoy in Afghanistan has been harmed in explosve conflict during a guest residence in a eastern city of Kandahar, a UAE unfamiliar method pronounced in a matter on Tuesday.

“(The ministry) is following a iniquitous militant conflict on a guesthouse of a Kandahar administrator that resulted in a damage of his excellency Juma Mohammed Abdullah al-Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to a Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and a series of Emirati diplomats,” a matter said.

Twin Taliban blasts nearby Afghan council kill 30, wound dozens

Afghan officials pronounced a blast killed during slightest 7 people and bleeding 18 others, including a ambassador.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Ronaldo lambasts ‘media campaigns’ opposite him
Sindh preparation corruption
Activist Jibran Nasir urges govt to detain admins of ‘Pakistan Defence’
Veteran British fight match Clare Hollingworth dies
UAE says envoy to Afghanistan harmed in Kandahar explosve attack
People like to see Ranveer and we together: Priyanka Chopra
Sallu praises Azam for match-winning knock
Two students harmed as miscreants aim propagandize in Gujranwala
HRW urges Pakistan to examine bloggers ‘abduction’
Snapchat taps London as tellurian bottom outward US
Dozens trapped as under-construction building collapses in Multan
I’d rather kill myself: Kareena on being stranded in a lift with Deepika, Katrina

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions