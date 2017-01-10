British publisher Clare Hollingworth, a initial match to news a conflict of World War II, takes partial in a celebration celebrating her 105th birthday in Hong Kong, China Oct 10, 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS
HONG KONG: Veteran British fight match Clare Hollingworth, who pennyless a news that World War II had started, died Tuesday aged 105.
Family crony Cathy Hilborn Feng reliable to AFP that Hollingworth had died in Hong Kong, that had been her home for over 30 years.
The family expelled a brief matter on a Facebook page “Celebrate Clare Hollingworth”.
“We are unhappy to announce that after an shining career travelling a century of news, distinguished fight match Clare Hollingworth died this dusk in Hong Kong,” a matter read.
Hollingworth witnessed a horrors of fight in Vietnam, Algeria, a Middle East, India and Pakistan, as good as a Cultural Revolution in China.
Former German boss Roman Herzog dies aged 82
But she is best remembered for her dip on World War II in 1939, when she was only a rookie reporter.
She pennyless a story of Germany’s advance of Poland during her initial week operative as a publisher there for The Daily Telegraph.
Hollingworth in Oct had distinguished her 105th birthday during a Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Hong Kong, where she had been a regular.
“We are really unhappy to hear about Clare’s passing. She was a extensive impulse to us all and a appreciated member of the club,” pronounced FCC boss Tara Joseph.
