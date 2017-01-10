Tuesday , 10 January 2017
Activist Jibran Nasir urges govt to detain admins of ‘Pakistan Defence’

As pacific activists continue to disappear mysteriously from a country, civil rights romantic Jibran Nasir urged a supervision to arrest a admins of ‘Pakistan Defence’, a forum on Facebook, that claims to be the “internet’s many lawful source for news and discussions on Pakistan military”.

“The supervision contingency detain admins of ‘Pakistan Defence’ page and move them to justice for inciting assault opposite blank activists,” a romantic pronounced on Twitter.

While expressing regard about his possess safety, he tweeted:

Salman Haider went blank after spending a few hours with his friends in Islamabad’s Bani Gala area. According to a initial information news (FIR), Haider had told his mother that he would lapse by 8pm. However, he did not lapse home and his automobile was after found from Koral Chowk.

PPP submits notice in NA over Salman Haider’s disappearance

Three other amicable media activists – Ahmad Waqas Goraya, Asim Saeed and Ahmed Raza Naseer – have also left blank between Jan 4 and 7.

‘Pakistan Defence’ on Monday, along with cinema of activists Haider, Goraya and Saeed, wrote: “The organisation which was using a irreverent page ‘Bhains‘ on Facebook has been defeated.

In an try to transparent themselves, a page admins posted a screenshot of Nasir’s twitter and wrote, “We conjunction widespread commotion nor we paint a country. However, we are prepared to acquire Jibran Nasir if wants a transparent and minute dialogue.”

Varsity highbrow and romantic Salman Haider goes blank from Islamabad

Nasir, in his organisation respond to a particular post said, “Dear Pakistan Defence, initial of all let me contend it to we directly that we guys are blazing your possess residence down by being insane with statements and accusing people of blasphemy….”

