As pacific activists continue to disappear mysteriously from a country, civil rights romantic Jibran Nasir urged a supervision to arrest a admins of ‘Pakistan Defence’, a forum on Facebook, that claims to be the “internet’s many lawful source for news and discussions on Pakistan military”.
“The supervision contingency detain admins of ‘Pakistan Defence’ page and move them to justice for inciting assault opposite blank activists,” a romantic pronounced on Twitter.
Govt contingency detain admins of “Pakistan Defence” pg move them to Court for inciting assault opposite blank activists #RecoverSalmanHaider
Salman Haider went blank after spending a few hours with his friends in Islamabad’s Bani Gala area. According to a initial information news (FIR), Haider had told his mother that he would lapse by 8pm. However, he did not lapse home and his automobile was after found from Koral Chowk.
Three other amicable media activists – Ahmad Waqas Goraya, Asim Saeed and Ahmed Raza Naseer – have also left blank between Jan 4 and 7.
‘Pakistan Defence’ on Monday, along with cinema of activists Haider, Goraya and Saeed, wrote: “The organisation which was using a irreverent page ‘Bhains‘ on Facebook has been defeated.
In an try to transparent themselves, a page admins posted a screenshot of Nasir’s twitter and wrote, “We conjunction widespread commotion nor we paint a country. However, we are prepared to acquire Jibran Nasir if wants a transparent and minute dialogue.”
Nasir, in his organisation respond to a particular post said, “Dear Pakistan Defence, initial of all let me contend it to we directly that we guys are blazing your possess residence down by being insane with statements and accusing people of blasphemy….”
Activist Jibran Nasir urges govt to detain admins of ‘Pakistan Defence’
Civil rights romantic says page admins inciting assault opposite blank activists. PHOTO: TWITTER @JIBRAN NASIR
As pacific activists continue to disappear mysteriously from a country, civil rights romantic Jibran Nasir urged a supervision to arrest a admins of ‘Pakistan Defence’, a forum on Facebook, that claims to be the “internet’s many lawful source for news and discussions on Pakistan military”.
“The supervision contingency detain admins of ‘Pakistan Defence’ page and move them to justice for inciting assault opposite blank activists,” a romantic pronounced on Twitter.
While expressing regard about his possess safety, he tweeted:
Salman Haider went blank after spending a few hours with his friends in Islamabad’s Bani Gala area. According to a initial information news (FIR), Haider had told his mother that he would lapse by 8pm. However, he did not lapse home and his automobile was after found from Koral Chowk.
PPP submits notice in NA over Salman Haider’s disappearance
Three other amicable media activists – Ahmad Waqas Goraya, Asim Saeed and Ahmed Raza Naseer – have also left blank between Jan 4 and 7.
‘Pakistan Defence’ on Monday, along with cinema of activists Haider, Goraya and Saeed, wrote: “The organisation which was using a irreverent page ‘Bhains‘ on Facebook has been defeated.
In an try to transparent themselves, a page admins posted a screenshot of Nasir’s twitter and wrote, “We conjunction widespread commotion nor we paint a country. However, we are prepared to acquire Jibran Nasir if wants a transparent and minute dialogue.”
Varsity highbrow and romantic Salman Haider goes blank from Islamabad
Nasir, in his organisation respond to a particular post said, “Dear Pakistan Defence, initial of all let me contend it to we directly that we guys are blazing your possess residence down by being insane with statements and accusing people of blasphemy….”
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Sallu praises Azam for match-winning knock
January 10, 2017
Dozens trapped as under-construction building collapses in ...
January 10, 2017
Govt withdraws money funding on fertilizer sales
January 10, 2017
Smoking costs $1 trillion, shortly to kill ...
January 10, 2017