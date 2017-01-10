Wasim Akram finds himself in difficulty with a law. PHOTO COURTESY: CRICINFO
A bailable detain aver opposite cricket fable Wasim Akram was released by a internal justice on Tuesday for not display adult to record his matter opposite a box he himself had filed roughly dual years ago.
The 50-year-old Akram has missed 31 justice hearings of a pronounced case, heading Judicial Magistrate-East to once again emanate a new conference date — Jan 17 — though not before grouping a law coercion authorities to benefaction a complainant to a justice as well.
On Aug 5, 2015, Akram had purebred FIR No 218/15 during a Bahadurabad Police Station opposite 3 unclear group in a box of highway fury shooting.
Wasim Akram's detain aver issued
Wasim Akram to skip Indian Premier League’s 2017 edition
The former cricketer had purported that he had been shot during on Karachi’s Karsaz Road while he was on his approach to attend a bowling stay during a National Stadium.
The shot was dismissed after Akram had chased a vehicle that had strike his vehicle in a slight collision and fled away.
Later, a owners of a vehicle was identified as a certain Major (retd) Amirul Rehman, whose personal ensure is believed to have dismissed during Akram.
Shaneira, Wasim destroy to deliver Salman Ahmad’s latest song
An reparation was tendered to a former cricketer, who supposed it though not but perfectionist a pushing and arms permit of Major (r) Amir to be revoked immediately.
