Cristiano Ronaldo hits behind during media debate opposite him after winning FIFA best actor award.
MADRID: Real Madrid star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed he had to overcome media “campaigns” opposite him to win FIFA’s initial “The Best” esteem for a world’s best actor in 2016.

Ronaldo carried a endowment during a star-studded rite in Zurich on Monday after a festive year on a representation saw him lead Madrid to Champions League excellence and captain Portugal to their initial ever vital general delight during Euro 2016.

However, Ronaldo’s year was blighted by reports from an general consortium of media organisations in Dec that claimed a outrageous information trickle that claimed a Portuguese of stealing €150 million from picture rights in a British Virgin Islands.

Ronaldo, 31, has strongly denied all claims of wrongdoing. “There were many doubts, many campaigns opposite me from inside and outward football,” Ronaldo told Spanish radio hire COPE. “They wanted to strike me from all sides and a law is The Best was The Best and that is me, so we am really happy.”

“They wanted me to feel bad, though as we have pronounced ‘he who owes nothing, fears zero in life’. As always, we have close adult a few mouths once again,” he added.

The Spanish taxation authorities have committed to questioning a allegations opposite Ronaldo and a array of other Spanish-based sports stars named in a “Football Leaks” investigation.

However, a four-time World Player of a Year insists he is ease and believes probity will be finished in his favour.

“It bothers me,” he said. “When we do things well, when we assistance a lot of people, and we am going to discuss a endowment for gift work, that is one of a best awards we have in my museum, that we perceived for assisting so many people and for doing so many good things, though people wish to strike we to deception a bad things that others do.”

“It worried me and it continues to worry me, though probity is always finished in a finish and so we are going to wait and see what happens,” he concluded.

