KATHMANDU: A furious elephant killed an Indian traveller in Nepal’s largest inhabitant park on Tuesday in a second lethal conflict in new months.
The 22-year-old lady was returning on feet with her relatives from a jungle safari in Chitwan National Park when a elephant charged during a group.
“She was immediately taken to a sanatorium though died while underneath treatment,” Chitwan’s military arch Deepak Thapa told AFP.
Bangladesh, India mountain rescue for flood-hit elephant
“Her relatives were not hurt.”
Last month a lady was trampled to genocide and dual others were harmed when furious elephants rampaged by a encampment in a southern district of Bardia.
There are about 300 elephants in Nepal, mostly domesticated. They are used to take tourists on jungle rides and for anti-poaching patrols in a country’s inhabitant parks.
Read full story
January 10, 2017
December 31, 2016
December 30, 2016
Wild elephant kills Indian traveller in Nepal
KATHMANDU: A furious elephant killed an Indian traveller in Nepal’s largest inhabitant park on Tuesday in a second lethal conflict in new months.
The 22-year-old lady was returning on feet with her relatives from a jungle safari in Chitwan National Park when a elephant charged during a group.
“She was immediately taken to a sanatorium though died while underneath treatment,” Chitwan’s military arch Deepak Thapa told AFP.
Bangladesh, India mountain rescue for flood-hit elephant
“Her relatives were not hurt.”
Last month a lady was trampled to genocide and dual others were harmed when furious elephants rampaged by a encampment in a southern district of Bardia.
There are about 300 elephants in Nepal, mostly domesticated. They are used to take tourists on jungle rides and for anti-poaching patrols in a country’s inhabitant parks.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Ronaldo lambasts ‘media campaigns’ opposite him
January 10, 2017
Ban Ki-moon bids farewell to United Nations
December 31, 2016
Alleged apprehension link: China blocks India’s bid ...
December 31, 2016
Indian rupee window closes as Modi eyes ...
December 30, 2016