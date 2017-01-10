Tuesday , 10 January 2017
Wild elephant kills Indian traveller in Nepal

KATHMANDU: A furious elephant killed an Indian traveller in Nepal’s largest inhabitant park on Tuesday in a second lethal conflict in new months.

The 22-year-old lady was returning on feet with her relatives from a jungle safari in Chitwan National Park when a elephant charged during a group.

“She was immediately taken to a sanatorium though died while underneath treatment,” Chitwan’s military arch Deepak Thapa told AFP.

Bangladesh, India mountain rescue for flood-hit elephant

“Her relatives were not hurt.”

Last month a lady was trampled to genocide and dual others were harmed when furious elephants rampaged by a encampment in a southern district of Bardia.

There are about 300 elephants in Nepal, mostly domesticated. They are used to take tourists on jungle rides and for anti-poaching patrols in a country’s inhabitant parks.

