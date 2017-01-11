Wednesday , 11 January 2017
Healthcare facilities: State-of-the-art sanatorium stretched to 350 beds

Healthcare facilities: State-of-the-art sanatorium stretched to 350 beds
MUZAFFARGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has pronounced we will leave no mill unturned to yield simple medical comforts to a people opposite a province.

He pronounced this while vocalization during a coronation of enlargement plan of 250 beds in a Recep Tayyip Erdogan Trust Hospital in Muzaffargarh on Tuesday.

Shahbaz Sharif said, “It is an critical day as a state-of a art Recep Tayyip Erdogan Trust Hospital is being stretched to 350 beds with a team-work of Turk supervision and people.”

He pronounced another miracle in Pak-Turk loyalty has been achieved. The arch apportion added, “A complicated and superb sanatorium versed with latest comforts has been set adult in Muzaffargarh and it is a stately instance of assistance and assistance by Turkey.” He claimed, “There is no other sanatorium of this kind in Pakistan.”

The CM pronounced a team-work extended by Turkish personality Recep Tayyip Erdogan to a people of Pakistan during a floods of 2010 could never be forgotten.

Shahbaz pronounced a people of Pakistan will always remember a frankness and society of a Turk leadership.

He pronounced a Muslims of a sub-continent entirely upheld their Turk brethren in a fight of independence. He said, “The Turk boss has not usually set adult a sanatorium in Muzaffargarh though also sent doctors for using this hospital.” He pronounced complicated medical comforts were accessible in a sanatorium and diagnosis and medicines will be supposing giveaway to a patients.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 11th, 2017.

