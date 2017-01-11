BAHAWALPUR: Policing has turn some-more open accessible than before while annals in all military stations of a district have been computerised.
Regional Police Officer Muhammad Idrees Ahmad pronounced this during a assembly that was hold in RPO bureau on Tuesday. He pronounced annals of 72 military stations via a segment have been computerised while front desks have been determined for a public’s convenience.
He pronounced it was a shortcoming of military officials to liberate their duties with probity and root-out criminals from a society.
On a occasion, a military officials sensitive a RPO per their problems. The RPO listened to their grievances and released a directions to a DPOs of all a 3 districts to ready feasibility for a investiture of Public School in Police Lines and also take stairs for a rebate of fees of preparation institutes via a segment for a children of policemen.
Facilitating people: ‘Policing some-more open accessible than before’
BAHAWALPUR: Policing has turn some-more open accessible than before while annals in all military stations of a district have been computerised.
Regional Police Officer Muhammad Idrees Ahmad pronounced this during a assembly that was hold in RPO bureau on Tuesday. He pronounced annals of 72 military stations via a segment have been computerised while front desks have been determined for a public’s convenience.
He pronounced it was a shortcoming of military officials to liberate their duties with probity and root-out criminals from a society.
On a occasion, a military officials sensitive a RPO per their problems. The RPO listened to their grievances and released a directions to a DPOs of all a 3 districts to ready feasibility for a investiture of Public School in Police Lines and also take stairs for a rebate of fees of preparation institutes via a segment for a children of policemen.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 11th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Final Iran chief talks before Trump takes ...
January 10, 2017
July-December: Remittances slip down 2.27% year-on-year
January 10, 2017
Veteran British fight match Clare Hollingworth dies
January 10, 2017
Two students harmed as miscreants aim propagandize ...
January 10, 2017