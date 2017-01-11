Wednesday , 11 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Facilitating people: ‘Policing some-more open accessible than before’  

Facilitating people: ‘Policing some-more open accessible than before’  

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 11, 2017 In Sports 0
Facilitating people: ‘Policing some-more open accessible than before’  
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

BAHAWALPUR: Policing has turn some-more open accessible than before while annals in all military stations of a district have been computerised.

Regional Police Officer Muhammad Idrees Ahmad pronounced this during a assembly that was hold in RPO bureau on Tuesday. He pronounced annals of 72 military stations via a segment have been computerised while front desks have been determined for a public’s convenience.

He pronounced it was a shortcoming of military officials to liberate their duties with probity and root-out criminals from a society.

On a occasion, a military officials sensitive a RPO per their problems. The RPO listened to their grievances and released a directions to a DPOs of all a 3 districts to ready feasibility for a investiture of Public School in Police Lines and also take stairs for a rebate of fees of preparation institutes via a segment for a children of policemen.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 11th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Fire outbreak: Man, dual daughters harmed in glow incident
Law & order: Police to install technical supervisors for e-policing
Facilitating people: ‘Policing some-more open accessible than before’  
Healthcare facilities: State-of-the-art sanatorium stretched to 350 beds
Wasim Akram’s detain aver issued
Final Iran chief talks before Trump takes office
Ivanka Trump to step down from businesses: reports
Wild elephant kills Indian traveller in Nepal
Federal auditors find 2,000 feign taxation reinstate cases
July-December: Remittances slip down 2.27% year-on-year
Dutch trains now all powered by breeze energy
Ronaldo lambasts ‘media campaigns’ opposite him

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions