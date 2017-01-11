LAHORE: In a bid to deliver e-policing on a district level, a Punjab Police have motionless to install technical supervisors to manage and guard online sections such as a roznamcha and FIR systems that were launched on Jan 1.
Chairing a video-link RPO discussion during a Central Police Office on Tuesday, Punjab Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Sukhera pronounced supervisors would be obliged for a upkeep of mechanism systems being used by a front table and officials during military stations.
The IGP pronounced a roznamcha and FIR systems had already been launched online from Jan 1. “Now it is a shortcoming of a DPOs to guard and manipulate it, since a newly-introduced systems need suitable monitoring,” he said.
“Moharrars and review officers should safeguard that computerisation of military annals is finished in their participation to equivocate any errors and save newly-inducted military hire assistants from authorised complications.”
All a informal and district military officers participated in a discussion by video link, while Additional IGP Operations/Investigation Punjab Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz, Additional IGP Welfare and Finance Shoaib Dastgir, DIG IT Shahid.
Law & order: Police to install technical supervisors for e-policing
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 11th, 2017.
