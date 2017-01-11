Wednesday , 11 January 2017
Infrastructure: Construction of Chubacha underpass begins

Infrastructure: Construction of Chubacha underpass begins
LAHORE: The construction of Chubacha underpass on Canal Road started on Tuesday and a plan is expected to be finished by finish of April.

“If a Lahore Development Authority completes land merger shortly and we gets No Objection Certificate (NOC) from a Pakistan Railways (PR) a work would be finished by a finish of April,” Habib Construction Services CEO and Project Civil Contractor Shahid Saleem while articulate to The Express Tribune.

He pronounced a association was available execution of a land merger routine as some additional land that is owned by a Pakistan Railways and Irrigation Department land would be acquired for a project. There were around 3 shrines along a Canal Bank Road that would also be influenced by a project, he mentioned.

The growth work on a longest underpass in a city (around 1.3km) long, started final month and a association would also boost a tallness during a Shalimar Interchange underneath a project, Shahid said, adding during benefaction complicated vehicles like buses and trucks can't pass through. However, a tallness increases it would smoothen a upsurge of traffic. He combined a association would build a county structure for a underpass and palm it over to a PR.

The new underpass will be of 3 lanes on both sides of a waterway for that a supervision will acquire land. It will start nearby a Royal Palm Golf and Country Club (RPGCC) and finish before Shalimar Interchange after channel dual railway junctions. City planners trust a construction of a new underpass will dramatically urge trade upsurge and revoke commuters’ miseries during rush hours.

The Chubacha Underpass was designed in 2011 though a work could not be instituted due to financial problems. It was estimated that a plan would cost Rs1.7 billion out of that Rs400 million was earmarked for a land acquisition. However, a supervision had recently awarded Rs2.6 billion agreement for a underpass in Dec after a cost escalated by 53%.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 11th, 2017.

