Tapped by technicality: LHC restrains interior apportion from NADRA meetings

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Tuesday calm Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan from chairing National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) house meetings.
The justice also stayed a appointment of Tariq Mahmood and Tariq Akbar on a petition severe a purported bootleg stationing of 8 house members of a authority.
The CJ, during proceedings, pronounced a courts would anything to come in a approach of a autonomy of state institutions.
“Let a state institutions work independently,” celebrated CJ Shah. He also destined a law officer to communicate a directions of a justice to a authorities concerned.
The justice released this sequence on a petition of Awaisur Rehman who challenged a appointments of NADRA members and a impasse of Chaudhry Nisar in a authority’s affairs. He submitted that a management was dynamic underneath NADRA Ordinance 2000 to promote a registration of all people in a nation for a multipurpose database and networking.
In perspective of territory 3(2) of a Ordinance, NADRA shall be a corporate physique with powers to acquire, reason and dispose skill with incessant succession.
Rehman pronounced according to Section 3(3) of a NADRA Ordinance, it should have a management and not reduction than 5 members to be allocated by a sovereign government.
He pronounced in perspective of Section 3 of a ordinance, a interior method released dual notifications for a appointment of NADRA house members. He pronounced according to a presentation released on Jan 7, 2014, Hamid Ali Khan, Kazim Niaz, Jawaid G Ghani, Navid H Malik and Fareed Ahmad Khan were allocated as members of NADRA. On Jan 12, 2016, another presentation was released and Saleh Farooqi, Tariq Akbar Khan, Aamer Ahmed and Brigadier (Retired) Kamal Aziz were also allocated as members of NADRA.
The postulant pronounced a appointment of 8 out of these 9 members was done opposite merit. He pronounced these posts were not advertised nor were any applications invited to fill a posts. He pronounced a appointments are probable to be set aside.
He combined a method done these appointments on a instructions of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. He pronounced Nisar was regulating NADRA for his possess domestic motives and assisting his favourites by appointing them as house members. He combined that a apportion chaired meetings of a members and shabby a functioning of a authority, that is meant to be an eccentric physique but a change of any politician.
He requested a justice to approach a interior apportion from interfering NADRA’s affairs. He also requested a justice to emanate orders to make a gift of NADRA house members as open so that their eligibility could be determined. He also requested a justice set aside a appointment of Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah as emissary management of NADRA.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 11th, 2017.
