Wednesday , 11 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » International » Fire outbreak: Man, dual daughters harmed in glow incident

Fire outbreak: Man, dual daughters harmed in glow incident

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 11, 2017 In International 0
Fire outbreak: Man, dual daughters harmed in glow incident
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

LAHORE: A 41-year-old male and his dual daughters were harmed when a glow pennyless out in a room in Qilla Gujjar Singh on Tuesday.

Rescue officials pronounced that a glow erupted in a seat room circuitously Dayal Singh College, Lakshami Chowk during around 4:00pm. In no time, it incited into a outrageous glow and engulfed a whole building. The glow also engulfed a residence adjacent to a warehouse. Three victims Muhammad Kashif, his daughters Bisma, 14 and Noor Fatima, 9 were trapped inside a building.

Rescue 1122 group was called after a neighbours done a unsuccessful try to rescue a male and his daughters. The victims were discovered and certified into a circuitously hospital. Kashif had perceived 45% bake injuries, Bisma 20% and Noor Fatima 25%.

The other day a same room had held glow and a male was harmed when he jumped off a roof to shun a blaze. The glow was tranquil by Rescue 1122. On Tuesday, a glow erupted again in a same room and a Rescue officials pronounced that a means of glow would be guarded after an exploration into a incidents.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 11th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Fire outbreak: Man, dual daughters harmed in glow incident
Law & order: Police to install technical supervisors for e-policing
Facilitating people: ‘Policing some-more open accessible than before’  
Healthcare facilities: State-of-the-art sanatorium stretched to 350 beds
Wasim Akram’s detain aver issued
Final Iran chief talks before Trump takes office
Ivanka Trump to step down from businesses: reports
Wild elephant kills Indian traveller in Nepal
Federal auditors find 2,000 feign taxation reinstate cases
July-December: Remittances slip down 2.27% year-on-year
Dutch trains now all powered by breeze energy
Ronaldo lambasts ‘media campaigns’ opposite him

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions