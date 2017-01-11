Wednesday , 11 January 2017
Twenty people trapped on Australian drum coaster ride

Twenty people trapped on Australian drum coaster ride
GOLD COAST: Twenty people were trapped for roughly dual hours during a tip of a drum coaster float during a thesis park on Australia’s Gold Coast on Wednesday, pronounced puncture services, usually a few months after an collision on a beside thesis park float killed 4 people.

Australian thesis park owners to pronounce to families as it depends cost of deaths

Those trapped on a Arkham Asylum Coaster float were seated in chairs dangling from a ride. Most were simply rescued, though 4 could usually be reached by puncture crew regulating a ladder platform, according to a orator for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services. No one was injured.

The latest occurrence during a Warner Bros. Movie World park, owned by Australia’s Village Roadshow Ltd, follows a lethal collision during Dreamworld thesis park owned by Ardent Leisure Group in October, 2016.

Four people were killed on a stream watercourse float during Dreamworld, ranking it among a world’s deadliest thesis park accidents.

Man phones military from roof of speeding automobile to frustrate thief

Village Roadshow shares were trade 2.5 percent reduce on Wednesday, while a altogether marketplace was trade 0.4 percent higher. Village Roadshow in Nov pronounced it had gifted “inconsistent trading” during a Gold Coast thesis parks in Queensland state in a arise of a Dreamworld accident.

 

